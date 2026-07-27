Seoul scholarship students cross borders to give back in first joint volunteer effort

Korean students preparing to study abroad and international scholars pursuing degrees in Seoul came together for the first time Saturday, trading classrooms for community service in a volunteer program designed to build a global network through shared service.

The Seoul Future Talent Foundation said Monday that it hosted the scholarship networking program "Connecting Values Together" at the Seoul Kids Cafe in Yeouido on Sunday.

The event marked the first joint social contribution program bringing together Korean scholarship recipients and international students supported by the foundation.

Six recipients of the Seoul Tech Scholarship and four recipients of the 2024-2025 Seoul Study Abroad Scholarship participated in the program.

The students volunteered by disinfecting toys and cleaning facilities at the public indoor playground.

Working in teams of three or four, the participants also shared their cultural backgrounds and personal experiences while completing the volunteer activities.

The foundation said the program was designed to strengthen ties among scholarship recipients regardless of nationality.

The Seoul Tech Scholarship supports outstanding international students and researchers in science and engineering so they can continue their studies and research in Seoul.

The foundation said the scholarship program also offers networking opportunities to help participants build international professional connections.

The number of Seoul Tech Scholarship recipients has expanded from nine in 2024 to 15 in 2025 and 30 this year.

The Seoul Study Abroad Scholarship, introduced in 2014, provides financial assistance of up to 5.5 million won ($3,760) per student for undergraduates at Seoul-based universities selected for overseas exchange programs.

A total of 60 students were selected for the scholarship in the second semester of this year.

The foundation said it has gradually expanded networking opportunities after holding a graduation event for Seoul Tech Scholarship recipients on July 3.

It said future exchange and volunteer programs will include more opportunities for Korean and international scholarship recipients to work together.

“This was a meaningful occasion where both Korean students heading abroad and international students pursuing their dreams in Seoul came together to contribute to the local community,” said Nam Sung-wook, chairman of the Seoul Future Talent Foundation.

Nam added that the foundation will continue expanding exchange programs to help scholarship recipients learn from one another while building a global talent network that transcends national borders.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.