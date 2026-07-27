Seoul district rolls out 169 battery collection bins to curb fire risks

Jung District in central Seoul has sharply expanded its network of collection bins for discarded rechargeable batteries, betting that a simple change in disposal habits can help prevent fires before they start.

The district said Monday that it increased the number of dedicated battery collection bins from 49 to 169 by installing 120 additional units.

The expansion is intended to reduce fires linked to discarded lithium batteries while improving the recycling of valuable materials.

Rechargeable batteries are widely used in power banks, mobile phones, electronic cigarettes, wireless earbuds, smartwatches and tablet computers.

The district said the growing use of rechargeable electronic devices has led to a rapid increase in discarded batteries.

The amount of used batteries collected in Jung District doubled to 18 tons in 2025 from 9 tons in 2020.

Officials said discarded batteries can ignite if they are crushed or damaged during waste collection and processing.

Improperly disposed batteries have been identified as a major cause of fires at recycling facilities and in garbage trucks.

The district said the dedicated collection bins are made of fire-resistant tin-plated steel.

The bins also feature a sealed design intended to limit the spread of flames if a fire occurs inside.

Dedicated fire extinguishers have been placed alongside the collection bins to improve safety.

The district said neighborhood clean coordinators will regularly inspect the bins to monitor capacity and maintenance conditions.

It also plans to publish maps showing collection bin locations in each neighborhood to make them easier for residents to find.

The collection bins have been installed at community service centers, apartment complexes and recycling stations where residents frequently visit.

“The simple act of properly separating and disposing of waste batteries is the crucial first step in preventing major fires,” said Kim Kil-sung, mayor of Jung District. “We will do our utmost in management and public outreach so that correct waste disposal becomes a daily habit.”

The district said future promotional materials about rechargeable batteries produced by the district office and affiliated agencies will remind residents to dispose of used batteries only at dedicated collection bins.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.