Justice minister offers to resign amid move to scrap prosecution's right to supplementary investigations: sources

Justice Minister Jung Sung-ho is said to have offered to resign, according to political sources Friday, amid a move by the ruling Democratic Party of Korea (DPK) to scrap the prosecution's right to supplementary investigations.

Jung recently offered his resignation to President Lee Jae Myung, according to the sources.

Earlier in the day, the DPK adopted as its official party line a revision to the Criminal Procedure Act aimed at stripping the prosecution of its right to conduct direct investigations, including supplementary investigations.

Jung has expressed concerns that scrapping the prosecution's right to supplementary investigations could negatively affect victims.

The DPK has been pushing ahead with the prosecution reform legislation that calls for dismantling the prosecution and creating two new agencies each tasked with handling investigations and indictments.