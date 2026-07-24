Korea’s top agricultural research authority has unveiled an ambitious green-biotech agenda alongside European scientists, seeking to build sustainable food systems as global agriculture grapples with climate volatility, land degradation and shifting energy dynamics.

At the 18th Europe-Korea Conference on Science and Technology in Toulouse, France, the Rural Development Administration (RDA) — Korea’s central government agency for agricultural research — hosted a specialized session showcasing how artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced biotechnology are redefining modern farming. The conference, which drew roughly 1,000 researchers, policymakers and industry experts under the theme "The Future of Science and Technology Driven by AI," provided an unprecedented stage for Korean agricultural innovation.

Rather than focusing merely on conventional crop yields or traditional farm machinery, the Korean delegation presented high-value biological applications engineered for a decarbonized economy. Among the key breakthroughs highlighted were AI-guided precision systems for rearing insect-derived bio-materials, plant-based green biotechnology and biodegradable agricultural plastics designed to replace fossil fuel-based films that pollute farmland.

During the event, the RDA also signed a memorandum of understanding with the KIST Europe Research Institute in Germany. The agreement establishes a concrete framework for joint research into farm-integrated solar power and rural energy self-sufficiency models, tackling the dual pressures of food security and clean energy transitions.

Crucially, the partnership also creates a springboard for Korean researchers to co-design and participate in projects under Horizon Europe, the European Union’s massive flagship multilateral research framework.

"This gathering served as a meaningful platform to present Korea’s advanced agricultural technologies on European soil and build lasting networks with international scientific talent," said Choi Kwang-ho, director general of the Technology Cooperation Bureau at the RDA. "By leveraging a collaborative belt with Europe, we plan to expand international joint research to elevate our technological standing and address urgent global challenges like climate change and rural energy sustainability."

In an era where agricultural resilience is increasingly tied to technological supremacy, Korea’s push in Toulouse marks a strategic shift. By integrating its strength in AI and green biotech into European research infrastructure, the RDA said Korea is positioning itself not merely as a food producer, but as an indispensable architect of tomorrow's sustainable farming systems.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.