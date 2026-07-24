Guesthouse owner fined $2,049 over peacock attack

CHUNGJU — A court on Friday sentenced the owner of a guesthouse in the central city of Chungju to a fine of 3 million won ($2,049) for a pet peacock's attack on a visitor last year.

The Chungju branch of the Cheongju District Court convicted the guesthouse owner of failing to properly manage the peacock, which attacked a 6-year-old boy in the face in August 2025, causing injuries that required two weeks of treatment.

The 58-year-old defendant claimed there must have been some provocation, citing the gentle nature of peacocks.

The court, however, said the defendant failed to fulfill the duty to protect guests from the facility's pet animals through measures, such as keeping the animals in cages or putting up a warning sign notifying visitors of possible dangers.