GYEONGSAN — A woman died Friday after sustaining injuries in an arson attack in an apartment management office in the southeastern city of Gyeongsan this week, police said.

The woman in her 50s was pronounced dead at a hospital where she was being treated following the Thursday attack that triggered a fire and an explosion at the office, according to the Gyeongbuk Provincial Police.

The victim was among eight people injured from the arson.

The police have booked a 71-year-old man, surnamed Yoo, as a suspect behind the arson. He was also sent to a hospital to receive treatment for full-body burns.

Following the victim's death, the police have charged him with arson resulting in death.

Police investigators also executed a search-and-seizure warrant of the suspect's residence and vehicle on Friday to determine the motive behind the attack.