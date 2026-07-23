A Korean living in Vietnam has won the country's largest-ever lottery prize claimed by a foreigner, taking home a jackpot worth about 102.8 billion Vietnamese dong, or approximately 5.8 billion won (about $4.2 million), according to local officials.

Vietnamese media outlet VN Express reported Tuesday that state-run lottery operator Vietlott awarded the winner, identified only as Mr. A, the top prize in its Power 6/55 lottery.

The odds of matching all six winning numbers were approximately one in 28.9 million.

Mr. A, who lives in Hanoi and works for a foreign-invested company, said he had been buying 20 to 30 tickets twice a week for the past four to five years. When jackpots grew particularly large, he sometimes purchased as many as 50 tickets for a single drawing. The winning ticket was selected using numbers he chose himself.

The win marks the fourth time a foreign national has claimed a Vietlott jackpot. Previous winners included two Koreans and one Chinese citizen, but Mr. A's prize is the largest ever won by a foreigner in Vietnam.

The previous record belonged to another Korean, who received 32.6 billion dong, or about 1.835 billion won.

Under Vietnam's tax regulations, Mr. A paid 10 percent of his winnings — 10.28 billion dong — in personal income tax before receiving the remainder.

He also donated 1.5 billion dong to a local charitable organization.

This article from the Hankook Ilbo, the sister publication of The Korea Times, is translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.