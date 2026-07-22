Redefining skyline: Seoul honors open spaces, bold young visionaries

Korea’s crowded capital has long prioritized high-density construction and commercial efficiency, often creating rigid boundaries between public streets and private structures. But this year, city planners and design critics are celebrating a decisive shift toward open, accessible civic spaces and speculative urban ideas.

The Seoul Metropolitan Government announced Wednesday the winners of the 44th annual Seoul Architecture Award, bestowing top honors on buildings that dismantle traditional barriers to integrate seamlessly with surrounding neighborhoods. Under the theme "Assembling Seoul: Discovering Seoul," the prestigious awards program recognized 20 project proposals and built works — including a newly introduced student category designed to elevate the next generation of Korean architectural talent.

Taking the Grand Prize in the completed works category was the Seo-Seoul Museum of Art (Seo SeMA) in Doksan-dong, designed by Chanjoong Kim of THE_SYSTEM LAB. Celebrated by judges for its high-level craftsmanship, the museum was crafted without conventional thresholds, allowing everyday pedestrian foot traffic to flow fluidly into the exhibition grounds and converting a cultural institution into a shared neighborhood park.

"The Seoul Architecture Award serves as a crucial benchmark for identifying extraordinary built works and expanding K-architecture," said Myung No-joon, director of the city’s Housing Bureau. "Through the upcoming Seoul Architecture Festival in September, we look forward to sharing the unique spatial charm and residential value of our city with the public."

Other major completed honors included First Prizes for the new Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education building — praised for its eco-friendly, open workplace design — and Art Center Lim, recognized for its refined detail and material palette.

In an effort to cultivate emerging practitioners, the city introduced a student idea category this year. The inaugural student Grand Prize went to Cho Gyeom of Hanyang University for a master plan that reinterprets the historical Hanyang City Wall, transforming a remnant of urban division into an adaptable public buffer zone connecting a local high school with its broader community.

All 20 winning projects will be showcased in September during the 18th Seoul Architecture Festival at the Seoul Hall of Urbanism and Architecture, following a two-week public online vote starting July 23 to select the coveted "Civic Appreciation Awards."

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.