Jeju market embraces green makeover to attract more tourists

Jeju's Dongmun Traditional Market is set to become a showcase for sustainable tourism as the government rolls out new initiatives aimed at making one of Korea's busiest traditional markets cleaner, friendlier and more appealing to both domestic and international visitors.

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism said Wednesday it will launch the K-Tourism Market Smile Campaign at Dongmun Traditional Market on Thursday afternoon in partnership with the Korea Tourism Organization.

The ministry will also hold a declaration ceremony Thursday evening to mark the market's transition toward an environmentally friendly tourism model.

The Smile Campaign promotes four service standards for traditional markets: transparent pricing, welcoming card payments, cleanliness and hygiene, and friendly customer service.

The ministry said the campaign is intended to strengthen consumer confidence and encourage repeat visits to traditional markets.

Visitors who spend more than 10,000 won ($7) at the market and present their receipts will receive a 4,000 won voucher, with the offer available to the first 1,000 participants.

Twenty members of the Jeju Saemaul Association will assist with visitor safety and cleanliness during the event.

The ministry said Dongmun Traditional Market will become the first permanent night market in Korea to introduce a reusable container circulation system.

The system covers the entire process from ordering and dining to returning, washing and reusing food containers.

Representatives from all 11 second-phase K-Tourism Markets, along with local government officials, will take part in the program and examine ways to adopt environmentally friendly business practices suited to their own markets.

The Korea Tourism Organization will also hold training sessions covering social media marketing, packaging and display techniques for international visitors, and customer service.

“The ‘Smile Campaign’ at Jeju Dongmun Traditional Market is a new, tourism-focused movement designed to build trust in pricing and kindness — two things visitors care about most,” said Kang Dong-jin, director general for tourism policy at the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism. “The ministry will actively support eco-friendly management and merchant training to ensure traditional markets become premier regional destinations.”

He said the ministry will continue supporting merchants so traditional markets can develop into leading regional tourist destinations through stronger business capabilities and environmentally friendly management.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.