Foreign tourists in Seoul are increasingly visiting traditional markets and hiking spots, expanding beyond the city's traditional attractions, a report showed Wednesday.

The Dongdaemun Design Plaza, a multipurpose cultural complex in central Seoul, saw the largest year-on-year increase in foreign visitors at 12.1 percent in 2025, followed by Mount Acha in eastern Seoul at 11.8 percent, according to the report from the city-run Seoul AI Foundation.

Other locations also recorded notable increases, with both the Hongdae area and Naksan Park posting a 10.5 percent on-year spike in foreign visitors, followed by Gwangjang Market at 10.4 percent, Gyeongbok Palace at 10.2 percent and Mount Gwanak at 10 percent, the foundation said.

The foundation compiled the report by analyzing foreign pedestrian traffic data from mobile carrier SK Telecom and Google Maps review data for 16 major tourist attractions in Seoul last year.

It found that the daily average floating population of foreigners was highest at Myeongdong (100,910), followed by N Seoul Tower (57,370), Samseong Station and COEX (46,813), Gangnam Station (41,210) and the Hongdea area (40,213).

N Seoul Tower had the highest proportion of foreigners in its total floating population at 55.7 percent, followed by Myeongdong at 47.1 percent, it added.

The report noted a marked increase in foreign visitors to Seoul's popular hiking destinations, with the average daily floating population of foreigners reaching 4,015 at Mount Bukhan, 2,169 at Mount Bukak, 1,192 at Mount Gwanak and 729 at Mount Acha.