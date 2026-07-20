Korea is expanding its soft-power footprint from cultural exports to bureaucratic infrastructure, launching a new initiative to export its state-led civil service training model to developing nations seeking to modernize their public sectors.

The nine-day program, which began Sunday, brings together 12 instructional design and training officials from Egypt, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia and Cambodia. Organized by the Local Government Officials Development Institute (LOGODI), an arm of the Ministry of the Interior and Safety, the initiative marks the first time Korea has formalized a "training-of-trainers" curriculum aimed exclusively at foreign public-sector educators.

For decades, Korea’s rapid economic transformation — often termed the Miracle on the Han River — has been studied closely by developing economies. Increasingly, however, foreign governments are looking past macroeconomic policy to the underlying machinery of the state itself, requesting blueprints of the rigorous training systems that govern Korea’s disciplined bureaucracy.

“This program is designed to unreservedly share the civil service training systems and operational techniques that Korea has accumulated over decades,” said Kim Jung-hoon, acting president of LOGODI. The goal, Kim added, is for participants to implement these systems to contribute directly to administrative development back home.

The curriculum shifts away from abstract governance lectures toward hands-on administrative design. Before arriving in Korea, participants submitted comprehensive diagnoses of their respective governments' operational bottlenecks. Over the course of the workshop, they will use those reports to build actionable curricula, mapping out training needs, setting pedagogical benchmarks and consulting one-on-one with Korean administrative experts.

Signaling Korea’s push to export its digital governance standards, a significant portion of the program focuses on integrating generative artificial intelligence (AI) into the public sector. Participants are receiving training on leveraging AI tools for lesson planning, developing digital educational materials and studying interactive classroom methodologies.

The program concludes with the presentation of customized action plans — blueprints detailing how each official intends to reform their home country's civil service academies, integrate AI technologies and upgrade instructional capacity.

LOGODI, which already maintains memorandums of understanding with civil service institutions across 11 countries in Asia, Africa and Latin America, views this four-nation pilot as the foundation for a broader global network. Officials stated that the long-term objective is to establish a permanent multilateral pipeline for sharing educational content, co-developing curricula and expanding digital, AI-driven administrative innovations across developing countries.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.