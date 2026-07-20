Gyeonggi Province reinforces legal lifeline for foreign survivors of gender-based violence

For foreign residents in Korea, navigating the aftermath of sexual assault or domestic abuse can be terrifying. Attempting to report it in a different legal system where justice hinges on highly specific, easily misinterpreted legal definitions can feel nearly impossible.

To help overcome critical linguistic issues in reporting, the Gyeonggi Provincial Government and the Gyeonggi Integrated Response Center for Gender-Based Violence held a specialized intensive training seminar Saturday. The initiative aimed to elevate the proficiency of its dedicated interpretation support team in a move designed to ensure no victim is left vulnerable due to language barriers.

The training session drew 36 specialized interpreters representing 17 different languages, including Mandarin, Vietnamese, English, Japanese, Thai and Russian. These language professionals serve as on-the-ground advocates, accompanying international residents through every grueling step of the reporting process, from emergency counseling and police interrogations to formal courtroom testimony.

Because a poorly translated word can alter the course of an investigation, the center brought in top academic and legal minds to lead the curriculum.

Nam Yun-ji, an adjunct professor at Hankuk University of Foreign Studies’ Graduate School of Interpretation and Translation, joined Min Go-eun, a prominent human rights attorney and managing partner at Jinseo Law Office, to anchor the program.

The curriculum targeted the real-world friction points where language meets law.

Over four comprehensive modules, the interpreters dissected the complex psychology of trauma, mastered foundational Korean criminal law terminology, practiced real-time courtroom interpretation and studied the nuanced gender-sensitive language necessary when handling sensitive assault cases.

"Language should never be an obstacle to safety or justice," Lee Sung-eun, head of the response center, said. "Our interpretation support team functions as a vital lifeline connecting traumatized victims with institutional protection. By standardizing and elevating this training, we are building a victim-centered support network that leaves zero blind spots."

The province plans to establish these legal and psychological training seminars as a permanent fixture, ensuring that its network of foreign-language advocates remains tightly synchronized with evolving judicial procedures. For foreign residents or local aid agencies requiring emergency translation or legal assistance, the center provides immediate, confidential support via its official digital platform at majubom.kr.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.