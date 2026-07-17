The National Assembly on Friday held a ceremony commemorating the 78th anniversary of the proclamation of the country's Constitution in 1948.

The ceremony, attended by hundreds of senior government officials, foreign diplomats and other guests, marked the first of its kind since the government redesignated Constitution Day as a public holiday after 18 years.

National Assembly Speaker Cho Jeong-sik called for opening a new era of transformation with a constitution that best protects citizens, signaling a push for a constitutional amendment.

"The old framework can no longer embrace today's blind spots in human rights or social conflicts in the future," Cho said in the congratulatory remarks.

"Let us open a new era of grand transformation with a 'constitution for all' that upholds the dignity of every citizen," he said.

Former Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik was awarded the Mugunghwa Order of Civil Merit for his role during and after the failed martial law imposition in 2024 by then President Yoon Suk Yeol.

Reading a message from President Lee Jae Myung on his behalf, Cho said the medal was conferred in recognition of Woo's contributions to upholding the spirit of the Constitution and advancing parliamentary democracy.

On the night of Dec. 3, 2024, when Yoon declared martial law, Woo led the efforts to stall the movements of military troops trying to enter the Assembly compound to arrest politicians.

Woo then strictly adhered to parliamentary procedures during the vote that ultimately lifted martial law and later worked to stabilize the political situation in its aftermath.

Among others attending Friday's ceremony were Supreme Court Chief Justice Cho Hee-dae, Constitutional Court President Kim Sang-hwan and Prime Minister Han Seong-sook.