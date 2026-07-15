Few media personalities have wielded as much influence over Korea's liberal political discourse as podcaster and YouTube host Kim Ou-joon.

Over nearly three decades, Kim has evolved from an unconventional journalist running the tabloid-style online publication Ddanzi Ilbo into one of the country's most recognizable political commentators, building a loyal following through podcasts, radio and YouTube.

His political clout is reflected in his close ties to the liberal camp's most influential figures, many of whom he has regularly featured on his programs, including former President Moon Jae-in, former ruling Democratic Party of Korea (DPK) Chairman Jung Chung-rae and former presidential secretary for AI policy and future planning Ha Jung-woo.

His political prominence became even more apparent after the June 3 local elections, when a newly coined term referring to influential figures associated with the DPK gained traction online against the backdrop of the party's internal factional divide.

Kim is grouped with four other prominent liberal figures in the acronym "Moon-Cho-Teol-Rae-Rhyu."

The term refers to Moon, former Justice Minister Cho Kuk, Kim himself, Jung and former Justice Minister Rhyu Si-min.

Each syllable is drawn from either a surname or a well-known personal characteristic. In Kim's case, the syllable "teol" comes from "teolbo," meaning bearded man, a nickname inspired by his trademark facial hair.

"The fact that Kim is mentioned alongside well-established political figures shows how far he has come from his days as a non-mainstream journalist," said Jung Jae-hwan, a political science professor at Inha University.

DPK leadership race puts Kim's influence back in focus



Analysts believe the DPK's leadership election on Aug. 17 will serve as another measure of Kim's political influence.

The speculation has been particularly rampant as Jung seeks reelection against two heavyweight rivals — former Prime Minister Kim Min-seok and six-term lawmaker Song Young-gil.

Both are widely regarded as loyalists to President Lee Jae Myung, in contrast to Jung, whose relationship with the president is seen as strained after the party's less-than-satisfactory performance in the recent local elections.

Under the circumstances, Shin Yul, a political science professor at Myongji University, said, "It's a reasonable guess that Kim may try to use his influence in Jung's favor, although there's no guarantee he will."

The professor said Kim is "in the business of selling news, after all," arguing that it would be difficult for him to openly back one side when doing so could hurt his business, given that the entire liberal camp is represented in his target audience.

Shin pointed to the former prime minister's July 8 appearance on Kim's program, during which Kim aired CCTV footage showing him risking his life to enter the National Assembly after former President Yoon Suk Yeol declared martial law in December 2024.

The footage was widely interpreted as bolstering the former prime minister's public image.

“Kim may be seeking to keep his distance from the increasingly competitive DPK leadership race, rather than be seen as backing a single candidate,” the professor said.

Rise from tabloid journalist

Kim first rose to national prominence through Ddanzi Ilbo, launched in the late 1990s, which became known for its satirical style and sharp criticism of conservative governments.

He later expanded his reach with podcasts before becoming host of TBS radio's flagship current affairs program, "Kim Ou-joon's News Factory."

The program became one of the country's highest-rated radio shows, significantly boosting TBS' audience.

At the same time, it became a frequent target of criticism from conservatives, who accused the publicly funded broadcaster of political bias and lacking editorial neutrality.

Kim left TBS at the end of 2022 amid mounting political controversy. In the following years, the Seoul Metropolitan Government halted financial support for TBS, and the Ministry of the Interior and Safety revoked the broadcaster's designation as a Seoul city-funded institution, developments that supporters and critics alike have linked to the prolonged dispute surrounding the station's political identity.

After leaving radio behind, Kim rebuilt his audience on YouTube through "Humility Is Tough News Factory," where his interviews with politicians routinely attract hundreds of thousands of viewers.

Beyond politics, Kim recently ventured into the restaurant business, opening a modern Korean restaurant in Paris through a company affiliated with his Ddanzi Group.

French corporate records show the business acquired the restaurant's commercial lease before opening in late June.

The restaurant has also generated controversy. Some media outlets questioned the source of funds used for the investment.

Kim dismissed the allegations as baseless and insisted the project was financed through legitimate earnings. He warned that he would pursue legal action against what he described as defamatory claims regarding the business.