The Seoul Future Talent Foundation, recently rebranded from the Seoul Scholarship Foundation, finalized its summer cohort this week by distributing critical financial aid to 240 local students across two separate ceremonies.

The initiative targets both exceptionally talented high school prodigies in the arts and sports, as well as undergraduate scholars preparing to travel abroad for international university exchange programs.

The first leg of the rollout took place on Satuday at Seoul City Hall, where the foundation awarded certificates to 180 recipients of the Seoul Future Arts and Sports Scholarship. Designed to alleviate financial pressures on promising young artists and athletes, the program provides an annual stipend of 3.5 million won ($2,347) to high school students majoring in music, fine arts, dance or athletics.

Eligible candidates are drawn from low-income households or selected via principal recommendations, surviving a rigorous vetting process that includes document reviews, formal interviews and practical skills assessments. The City Hall event drew a crowd of 250 students and family members, featuring testimonials from national student art competition winners and regional qualifiers for the National Sports Festival, alongside live musical performances by the scholars.

On Wednesday, the foundation shifted its focus to international mobility, hosting a ceremony at its community center for 60 undergraduates selected for the Seoul Talent Overseas Exchange Student Scholarship. Operating since 2014, the program earmarked 307.5 million won this year to cushion the costs of global study, granting 4 million won to students heading to Asian universities and 5.5 million won for non-Asian destinations. To address the vulnerabilities of students migrating abroad, the predeparture orientation featured a mandatory narcotics prevention seminar conducted alongside the Seoul Metropolitan Government's specialized drug response team.

"I hope our scholars use this support as a stepping stone to broaden their potential and grow into future talents representing Seoul around the world," said Nam Sung-wook, chairman of the foundation.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.