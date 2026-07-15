Korea's highest science and technology award presented in 2004 to former Seoul National University professor Hwang Woo-suk whose stem cell research was later found to have been fabricated was revoked this week, 22 years after it was conferred, the interior ministry said Wednesday.

The science ministry requested the interior ministry in March to revoke Hwang's Top Science and Technology Award, according to ministry officials.

The interior ministry sought presidential approval for the revocation Tuesday and the approval was granted the same day, they said.

Hwang is a disgraced stem cell scientist who was found in 2005 to have used forged data for a research paper to claim to have created the world's first cloned human embryo.

The award is a presidential honor presented to scientists and technologists who have made significant contributions to the nation's scientific and technological development.

Hwang received the award and a prize of 300 million won ($201,200) in 2004 in recognition of his achievements in human embryonic stem cell research. After his fabricated research paper was disclosed, however, Hwang was dismissed from Seoul National University in 2006.

The government previously revoked Hwang's award in 2020 but carried out the revocation process again after a court ruled that the initial revocation was invalid due to procedural flaws.



