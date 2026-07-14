Hourly minimum wage set at 10,700 won for 2027, up 3.7% from this year

The Minimum Wage Commission on Tuesday decided to set next year's legal hourly minimum wage at 10,700 won ($7.20), up 3.7 percent from this year.

The commission, which consists of representatives from labor, business and public interest groups, made the final decision after labor and business members presented 13 revised proposals during the negotiations.

The labor side had initially proposed 12,000 won, while the management side had called for freezing the minimum wage at this year's 10,320 won.

As the labor and management sides failed to further narrow the gap between their final proposals of 10,730 and 10,700 won, respectively, the commission ultimately put the matter to a vote, choosing the management side's proposal.

The commission was required to finalize the new minimum wage by mid-July for a formal announcement by the labor minister by Aug. 5.

This year's minimum hourly wage marked a 2.9 percent increase from last year.