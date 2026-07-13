Language scholar tapped to lead national language institute in AI era

A prominent Korea University professor has been tapped to head the National Institute of Korean Language, a strategic appointment aimed at safeguarding the public's language habits in the age of artificial intelligence (AI).

Lee Kwan-kyu, an expert in language education, was named to the post Monday.

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism said Monday that Lee assumed the post through an open recruitment process conducted by the Ministry of Personnel Management.

His two-year term began Monday.

Lee earned his doctorate in Korean language and literature from Korea University and has spent decades teaching in the university's department of Korean language education, while conducting research on Korean language education and policy.

He previously served as president of the Society of Korean Language Education and the Korean Grammar Education Society, and as a director and vice president of the Hangeul Society.

Lee has also written numerous books and academic works, including School Grammar, Changes and Challenges in the Language Standards of the Two Koreas, Grammar Education, Korean Language Policy and Language Standards, and Korean Language Education and Korean Language Teaching.

The ministry said Lee's experience and expertise are expected to make everyday language use more convenient for the public as advances in AI rapidly reshape communication.

It said it also expects Lee to help strengthen Korea's language sovereignty through the institute's work.

The National Institute of Korean Language is responsible for research on the Korean language, language policy and standards, as well as promoting correct language use and providing linguistic resources for the public.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.