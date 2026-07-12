Relocation of Gwangju military airport speeds up for chip cluster

The relocation of the military airport in the southwestern city of Gwangju is accelerating after the site was chosen for a major semiconductor production cluster, officials said Sunday.

The Gwangju military airport site was selected for the cluster as part of the government's "three mega projects," which focus on large-scale regional investments in semiconductors, physical artificial intelligence and AI data centers.

A committee comprising central and regional government officials is scheduled to meet later this month to designate a candidate site for the relocated airport. Muan County was named a preliminary candidate in April.

The regional government overseeing Gwangju expects the relocation site to be finalized by the end of this year. It plans to pursue the airport relocation and cluster development in parallel, with the goal of beginning semiconductor production in 2030.