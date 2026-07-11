Korea has advanced scientific and technological capabilities and strong connections between universities and industry.



HANOI — "Medical school was never even an option for me. It simply isn't the field I'm passionate about."

Hoang Huong Giang, 18, Vietnam’s top scorer in the science track of the national high school graduation examination, paused briefly when asked whether she had ever considered studying medicine before giving her answer.

Despite earning the highest score nationwide in the science track (mathematics, physics and English), a perfect 1,600 on the SAT and an IELTS score of 8.0, Giang chose neither medical school nor an elite U.S. university.

Instead, she will enroll in the Department of Computer Science at the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST) in Korea's sience & research hub of Daejeon. She graduated from the High School for Gifted Students affiliated with Hanoi National University of Education, one of Vietnam's leading institutions for nurturing top science and engineering talent.

As Korean companies expand investments in Vietnam in advanced industries such as AI and semiconductors, competition to attract top global talent is intensifying. At the same time, the growing concentration of Korea's highest-achieving science students in medical schools has heightened the need to recruit outstanding international talent.

In an interview with the Hankook Ilbo in Hanoi, July 9, Giang said she chose KAIST because of its world-class education and Korea's vibrant technology ecosystem.

"Korea has advanced scientific and technological capabilities and strong connections between universities and industry," she said. "I hope to contribute to the development of artificial intelligence (AI) and make people's lives more convenient."

The following are edited excerpts from the interview.

Q. Why did you choose to study in Korea?

A. Korea offers high-quality, practical education. It is highly competitive in STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics), and universities work closely with companies, allowing students to apply what they learn in the classroom to real-world product development. I also considered studying in the United States, but Korea has a lower crime rate, making it a safer place. Its culture is also relatively similar to Vietnam's, so I thought it would be easier to adapt.

Q. Why did you ultimately choose KAIST?

A. I debated between Seoul National University and KAIST. In the end, I chose KAIST because it has an outstanding reputation in science and technology and is often called the "MIT of Korea." I also thought Seoul, with its shopping, performances and many attractions, might be distracting. At KAIST, I believe I can focus entirely on my studies.

Q. What inspired you to major in computer science?

A. When I was in middle school preparing for entrance exams to a specialized math program, I became fascinated by mathematical and logical thinking.

"In high school, learning C++ programming sparked my interest in computers. I frequently use AI tools such as ChatGPT, Claude and Perplexity. But I don't just want to use them — I want to understand the underlying principles and architecture behind how they work.

Q. Did you ever consider applying to medical school?

A. Never. It simply isn't a field that interests me. I enjoy solving difficult problems, discovering new solutions and understanding the fundamental nature of problems. Computer science aligns much better with the way I think and what I enjoy.

Q. Vietnam's college admissions are highly competitive. How did you study?

A. Rather than memorizing formulas, I tried to develop my own approaches to solving problems and understand the principles behind them. I believe I truly understand something only when I can explain it to someone else in a simple and easy-to-understand way. My parents always respected my choices, and their support gave me the confidence to pursue my own goals.

Q. What are your career goals?

A. I want to apply what I learn at university to real-world projects as soon as possible. Korea is home to respected companies such as Samsung, SK and Naver. I hope to have the opportunity to work one day at a company with a strong technology ecosystem.

At the end of the interview, Giang smiled as she revealed she is also a fan of K-pop.

"I like T-ara and TWICE," she said, adding that another reason she became interested in KAIST was that "G-Dragon once served as a visiting professor there."

This article from the Hankook Ilbo, the sister publication of The Korea Times, is translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.















