A scorching heat wave gripped the nation Saturday with temperatures in the southeast climbing to as high as 39.9 degrees Celsius, the state weather agency said.

At 2:23 p.m. the mercury rose to 39.9 degrees Celsius in Hayang-eup in the southeastern city of Gyeongsan before retreating to 38.3 degrees Celsius at 2:55 p.m. according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA).

High temperatures were also recorded in surrounding areas, such as a maximum of 38.2 degrees Celsius in Daegu, 37.5 degrees Celsius in Gyeongju and 36.8 degrees Celsius in Yangsan, before 2 p.m.

In other parts of the country, the maximum temperature before 2 p.m. was 34.4 degrees Celsius in Daejeon, 34.3 degrees Celsius in Gwangju, 33 degrees Celsius in Busan and 32.4 degrees Celsius in Seoul.

The KMA said the heat wave is expected to continue for some time, and when combined with high humidity, push up apparent temperatures to up to 33 degrees Celsius in most parts of the country and over 35 degrees Celsius in the capital, Chungcheong and southern areas.

Heat wave alerts have been issued for 209 of the country's 235 land weather advisory zones.

A heat wave advisory, which is issued when the maximum apparent temperature is expected to remain above 33 degrees Celsius for two or more days, was in place in 130 zones.

The remaining 79 were under heat wave warnings, which are triggered when the maximum apparent temperature is expected to remain above 35 degrees Celsius for two or more days.

Tropical night advisories have also been issued for multiple locations, including the central city of Nonsan, the southwestern city of Jeongeup and the southeastern city of Gyeongsan, the KMA said.