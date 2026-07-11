Gyeongju World faces renewed safety concerns after Ferris wheel cabin falls

GYEONGJU — A major amusement ride accident at Gyeongju World, one of North Gyeongsang Province's best-known theme parks, has reignited concerns over the park's safety management after a passenger cabin detached from a large Ferris wheel-style attraction and fell to the ground. Although no one was seriously injured, the latest incident follows a series of ride-related accidents over the past four years, prompting calls for stronger safety regulations.

According to Gyeongju City and Gyeongju World, July 9, an empty cabin detached from the park's Time Rider attraction at around 11:20 a.m. the previous day while the ride was in operation. The falling cabin struck two other cabins carrying a total of five passengers. All of the riders were taken to a hospital for examination and were later discharged.

Unlike a conventional Ferris wheel, Time Rider is a coaster wheel in which cabins travel along a steeply inclined rail. Standing 51 meters tall, the attraction was introduced in June last year to mark the park's 40th anniversary. Gyeongju World promoted it as the first coaster wheel in Korea and the tallest of its kind in the world.

The latest accident adds to a string of ride malfunctions at the park in recent years. In November 2024, a rotating ride called Glinda's Magic Pumpkin partially collapsed during operation, with an internal investigation later attributing the accident to a defective component. In October 2023, the vertical-drop roller coaster Draken stalled at the top of the track, leaving 22 passengers stranded for about 20 minutes before they were evacuated. The same ride also stopped 55 meters above the ground in July 2022, requiring the rescue of 24 passengers after nearly 50 minutes.

The repeated incidents have heightened public concern over the park's safety standards. Online users expressed alarm, saying the latest accident could have resulted in a major tragedy had the detached cabin been occupied, while others questioned whether visitors could still feel safe riding the park's attractions.

Despite the recurring accidents, the authorities say administrative penalties or criminal investigations are unlikely under current regulations.

City officials said that under the Tourism Promotion Act, administrative sanctions can generally be imposed only when a ride malfunction leaves passengers stranded for more than 30 minutes or results in multiple casualties. Because all passengers in Wednesday's accident were safely evacuated within seven minutes, the case does not meet the legal threshold for administrative action.

Police also said it would be difficult to pursue criminal charges such as causing bodily injury through occupational negligence because no one suffered injuries requiring legal action.

Although the park's rides passed a regular safety inspection in March, Gyeongju City has asked Gyeongju World to conduct comprehensive safety inspections of its attractions, including Time Rider, following the latest incident. Engineers from the Swiss manufacturer are also expected to investigate the cause of the accident.

Gyeongju World has suspended operation of Time Rider and said it will not reopen the attraction until its safety has been fully verified.

This article from the Hankook Ilbo, the sister publication of The Korea Times, is translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.



















