The clatter of heavy machinery long defined the Sinpyeong-Janglim industrial complex, a sprawling gray expanse of manufacturing plants that powered the southeastern port city of Busan's postwar economic rise.

But under a sweeping new municipal initiative, the aging factory floors and soot-stained avenues are poised to give way to digital playgrounds, K-pop concert stages and open-air art markets.

City officials said Friday that the complex, newly rebranded as the West Busan Smart Valley, has been selected for a major urban revitalization grant jointly sponsored by three government ministries: the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy; the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism; and the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport. Over the next four years, the government will pump 88.9 billion won ($65 million) into the site, transforming Korea's oldest industrial district into an experiential cultural hub aimed squarely at younger people.

The aggressive remodeling highlights a critical structural challenge facing the country’s regional manufacturing zones: a severe blue-collar labor shortage driven by younger generations fleeing old-school industrial environments for white-collar technology jobs in Seoul. By injecting art, leisure and digital infrastructure directly into factory zones, city planners hope to reverse this brain drain and make local manufacturing appealing again.

"Industrial complexes can no longer just be spaces for production," Busan Mayor Jeon Jae-soo said. "They must evolve into comprehensive spaces where people work, learn and enjoy their daily lives. We will turn the West Busan Smart Valley into an innovative model where youth, enterprise and culture coexist."

The centerpiece of the seven-themed overhaul is a 32.2 billion won cultural landmark building. The facility will bypass traditional industrial amenities in favor of artificial intelligence (AI) health care clinics, sensory "digital mind forests" for mental wellness and virtual reality sports centers designed to engage a diverse, multicultural workforce.

Outside the factory gates, the city will introduce "Culture Days" along the waterfront area affectionately dubbed Bunezia — a portmanteau of Busan and Venice. The events will feature drone light shows, traditional fireworks and gourmet food festivals showcasing local craft beer and regional specialty fishcakes. To satisfy tech-savvy demographics, the district will also house generative AI media workshops, e-sports gaming lounges and specialized run-stations for urban joggers.

The initiative will simultaneously address basic infrastructure, funding a 46.4 billion won expansion of roads, small parks and parking lots to alleviate chronic logistics bottlenecks. Smaller grants will also be distributed directly to individual factories to renovate dilapidated communal spaces and employee breakrooms, according to the city.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.