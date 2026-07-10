Korea Times webinar offers foreign students strategies for landing internships

The Korea Times held an online seminar Thursday for international students studying in Korea, offering guidance on securing internships as the country expands programs to attract and retain global talent.

The session, titled "Smart Strategies for Finding Internships in Korea" and held via Zoom, was led by Shim Hwa-yung, CEO of HireDiversity, which operates the HireVisa platform to support foreign nationals with visas and settlement.

Shim said many Korean companies are open to hiring international students but often hold back simply because they are unsure whether it's legal to do so, adding that explaining students can work legally once they obtain part-time work permits can shift employers' thinking.

The seminar covered job search channels including Saramin, JobKorea, Incruit, LinkedIn, university international offices and career centers, fairs hosted by government and public institutions and student communities, and advised networking through multiple channels rather than relying on one platform.

Shim recommended highlighting university projects, research, clubs and volunteer work when working on resumes, along with a Korean phone number, local address and a note confirming legal work eligibility.

The seminar also addressed immigration rules, noting that holders of D-2 student visas and some D-4 visas cannot work without first obtaining a part-time work permit from immigration authorities. It also emphasized that working without one, or without updating the permit after changing workplaces, can result in fines, deportation or future entry bans.

Shim also gave interview tips, including how to research companies beforehand and send thank-you emails, and outlined an eight-week roadmap for securing summer internships. HireVisa currently partners with about 100 universities nationwide, according to HireDiversity.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.