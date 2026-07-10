The Ministry of Finance moved Friday to impose anti-dumping duties ranging from 25.79 percent to 31.55 percent on imports of European polyvinyl chloride (PVC) paste resin, a move intended to curb market distortions caused by low-cost imports and protect domestic suppliers.

The decision concludes a nearly yearlong trade dispute initiated last August when the Korea Trade Commission accepted a complaint filed by Hanwha Solutions. Investigators confirmed that material imported from Germany, France, Norway and Sweden had been dumped into Korea below fair market value, inflicting material injury on the domestic manufacturing sector. The newly approved definitive tariffs are scheduled to take effect on Aug. 5 and will remain in place for five years following a formal legislative notice period.

PVC paste resin is a fine powder raw plastic material that, when blended with plasticizers, forms a workable paste utilized across a broad range of consumer and industrial products, including synthetic leather, wallpaper, flooring and gloves.

The definitive duties represent an adjustment downward from provisional anti-dumping measures implemented in February, which capped temporary tariff rates as high as 42.81 percent to mitigate ongoing industry losses during the active investigation. Importers who paid those higher temporary rates during the interim period will be eligible for refunds under standardized settlement procedures.

The final tariff adjustments vary by nation and chemical supplier. For Germany, Westlake Vinnolit GmbH & Co. KG and its affiliates face a 31.55 percent definitive rate, down from a 42.81 percent provisional ceiling, while all other German suppliers will be held at 30.60 percent. France's KEM ONE and its affiliates will see duties set at 31.55 percent, down from a 37.68 percent provisional rate. Rates for Norway's Inovyn Europe Limited and Sweden's Inovyn Trade Services SA were finalized to match their initial provisional rates exactly, standing at 25.79 percent and 28.15 percent, respectively.

The intervention brings the total volume of active anti-dumping measures maintained by Seoul to 36 cases, which includes three ongoing provisional measures. The ministry said the government intends to continuously monitor import volumes and pricing metrics for low-cost foreign alternatives to ensure a fair competitive landscape in accordance with World Trade Organization anti-dumping agreements.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.