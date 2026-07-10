Facing a cooling global economy and shifting supply chains, the port city of Incheon, west of Seoul, is turning to direct financial incentives to retain corporate interest and fuel its local labor market.

City officials said Friday that Incheon will deploy targeted employment subsidies, offering up to 6 million won ($4,350) per new worker to eligible foreign-invested firms and relocating domestic companies. The initiative reflects a growing push among regional hubs outside of Seoul to aggressively court corporate capital as national economic growth moderates.

Under the plan, the metropolitan government will distribute 1 million won monthly per eligible employee for up to six months. The measure targets companies that expanded their payrolls significantly over the past year or moved operations to the city, which sits adjacent to the capital and hosts the country's primary international airport.

To qualify, foreign-invested entities must hold a foreign equity ratio of at least 30 percent and have added more than 20 full-time domestic workers to their payrolls in 2025 compared to the previous year. For domestic enterprises, the program targets firms that uprooted their headquarters, factories or research facilities from other regions and resettled in Incheon, provided they hired more than 20 local residents.

The program arrives at a critical juncture for Incheon, an industrial powerhouse that has sought to reinvent itself as a high-tech bio-cluster and logistics megacity. Local governments across East Asia are increasingly forced to compete not just on infrastructure, but on direct corporate welfare to buffer businesses against rising operational costs.

Municipal officials emphasized that the financial aid is designed to prevent stagnation and build a more resilient economic base. To avoid double-dipping, companies already receiving similar employment handouts from Korea’s central government or other public institutions will be excluded.

"These subsidies are designed to catalyze new corporate investment and drive job creation," said Lee Sun-ho, director general of Incheon's Global City Bureau. He added that the city plans to continue refining its regulatory frameworks to create a more tangible, business-friendly environment for multinational and domestic employers alike.

The application window opens Monday and runs through Aug. 3, with businesses permitted to submit documentation in person, via email or by postal mail.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.