Seoul City Hall to open new observatory with panoramic views to public

A new public observation deck inside Seoul City Hall will open later this week, offering panoramic views of some of the capital's best-known landmarks, from the tranquil grounds of Deoksu Palace and the historic Jeong-dong neighborhood to Gwanghwamun Plaza.

The Seoul Metropolitan Government announced Sunday that it will open the newly renovated Sky Observatory on the eighth and ninth floors of the west wing of City Hall later this week, transforming what was once an employees-only area into a public space.

To the south, visitors can overlook the tranquil grounds of Deoksu Palace and the historic Jeong-dong neighborhood, while to the north, the skyline stretches toward Gwanghwamun Plaza and the city's main boulevard.

Until recently, the space served as a simple waiting area connected to a multipurpose hall on the eighth floor. Access was restricted to City Hall employees and event participants, and the area was used primarily as a small lounge. City officials explained that the decision to open the space followed internal discussions, during which it was agreed upon that such exceptional views should be shared with the public rather than remain hidden inside the government building.

Renovation work began in September last year. As part of the project, opaque and aging exterior wall panels that obstructed the view were replaced with floor-to-ceiling glass, allowing visitors to fully appreciate the surrounding cityscape. The city said additional interior improvements will continue even after the observatory opens in order to further enhance visitors' comfort.

The observatory has been furnished with sofas, wooden deck seating and lounge areas where visitors can relax while taking in the scenery. Officials expect it to become a new attraction for both Seoul residents and tourists seeking a quiet place to enjoy views of the city's historic center.

The observatory will be open free of charge on weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., with no advance reservation required. Visitors can access the space by taking the dedicated elevator from the first floor directly to the ninth-floor Sky Square cafe.

The city also expects the new observatory to complement the Jeongdong Observatory on the 13th floor of the Seosomun Building at Seoul City Hall, creating another prominent destination for enjoying panoramic views of downtown Seoul.

According to city officials, the project reflects the city's broader effort to make City Hall a more open and accessible civic space. They noted that opening the observatory is part of the administration's ongoing "open City Hall" initiative, encouraging citizens to visit and experience the new space.