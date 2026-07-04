PM's shout-out to CORTIS: Why middle-aged Koreans are falling for rookie K-pop group

"I'll spare no effort in boldly crossing barriers as traffic lights change and times change."

That was the pledge made Han Seong-sook on June 8 during her first appearance before reporters while preparing for her parliamentary confirmation hearing to be the next prime minister.

The line was a reference to "REDRED," a song by rookie K-pop group CORTIS. The song represents outdated attitudes that should be abandoned, while "GREENGREEN" symbolizes the direction the group believes people should pursue in life. One verse goes: "Stop holding back, Red Red / The traffic light has turned Green Green / Cross over the fence, Green Green."

Han, who took office as prime minister on Wednesday, later explained why she mentioned the song.

"My younger sibling is a CORTIS fan these days, so I've been listening to their music too," she said.

Her reference contrasted with former People Power Party leader Han Dong-hoon, who invoked legendary singer Seo Taiji during his presidential campaign launch last year as a symbol of generational change. Han instead cited a group that debuted only last year to express her determination to break down bureaucratic silos.

The cultural touchstones politicians draw upon when calling for change have shifted from the nostalgic icons of older generations, such as Seo Taiji, to today's K-pop acts like CORTIS.

Han entered college in 1985. Given that she is 59 years old, even the younger sibling who introduced her to CORTIS is likely in their 40s or 50s.

CORTIS is hardly a household name on the scale of BTS. Yet the prime minister effectively gave the rookie group a public shout-out in her very first message before her confirmation hearing.

It also illustrates that CORTIS has outgrown the boundaries of a teenage fan base. The group has become a cultural reference point for discussing social change.

The idea that a prime minister nearing 60 — and her sibling — listen to CORTIS and draw inspiration from the group's songs raises an intriguing question: Why has the rookie act struck such a chord with middle-aged Koreans?

High interest among middle-aged fans

There are more middle-aged CORTIS fans than many would expect.

According to Melon's daily streaming data for June 22, listeners in their 40s accounted for the largest share of streams for "REDRED." Combined, people in their 40s through 60s made up 43 percent of the song's streams.

Given that K-pop's core audience is typically in their 20s and 30s — and that CORTIS debuted less than a year ago — the group's popularity among older listeners is unusual.

Social media is filled with confessions from middle-aged fans.

"Keonho and Seonghyeon are the same age as my eldest daughter, who is 17 years old. My daughters and I are stanning CORTIS together," one user wrote.

Another posted, "My son teases me for being an 'old COER (CORTIS' fandom),' but I'm still happily stanning Seonghyeon."

The average age of CORTIS' five members is just 18, making them young enough to be the grandchildren of some fans.

Perhaps that explains another viral joke: "I watch the 'REDRED' music video in secret because I'm afraid I'll get arrested."

The tongue-in-cheek remark captures the playful embarrassment some middle-aged fans feel about admiring idols young enough to be their children or grandchildren — even as they find themselves unable to stop.

The group itself has been surprised by its older fan base.

Member Seonghyeon recalled worrying before busking performances in Hongdae and Dongmyo.

"Since not everyone there was already our fan, we wondered if people would enjoy our style," he said. "Then I saw an older woman jumping with one hand raised, so I went over and held her hand."

"REDRED" became the most-streamed song by a K-pop idol group across eight major Korean music platforms, including Melon and Genie Music, during May, according to Circle Chart.

What began as word-of-mouth among teenagers and young adults has now spread to middle-aged listeners.

Different kind of K-pop

So what explains CORTIS' broad appeal?

The group's music deliberately avoids three elements long regarded as hallmarks of mainstream K-pop: elaborate fictional universes, an air of mystery surrounding the artists and the metallic, heavy "iron taste" production style built around pounding beats and industrial sounds to emphasize performance.

Without an elaborate storyline, the music feels lighter and more accessible.

Instead of sharp metallic sounds, CORTIS fills its songs — such as "ACAI" and "Go!" — with playful retro electronic effects reminiscent of old arcade games.

Their lyrics are equally approachable.

"Pallang-gwi, always swayed by others, always reading the room," goes one line in "REDRED." The Korean expression "pallang-gwi" literally means "floppy ears," but figuratively, it describes someone who is easily influenced by what other people say.

Another song, "FaSHioN," includes the playful lyric: "Why haven't you been coming lately? Grandma at Dongmyo misses you."

The songs also flow more naturally, without the abrupt structural shifts common in many K-pop tracks.

That accessibility is one reason middle-aged listeners find CORTIS easy to enjoy. At the same time, the group's nostalgic aesthetic creates a shared point of connection across generations.

Onstage, the members wear vintage clothing that looks as though it came straight from Seoul's Dongmyo flea market. Their music videos are filmed in old neighborhood eateries and shops filled with worn calendars, faded menus and other traces of Korea's past.

Even the members themselves draw inspiration from music that was popular long before they were born.

This article from the Hankook Ilbo, the sister publication of The Korea Times, is translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.