Yongsan District has overhauled its multilingual website, rolling out redesigned online services in seven languages as the district seeks to make administrative information easier to access for the growing number of foreign residents and international visitors.

The revamped website, unveiled Wednesday, supports English, Japanese, Chinese, French, Spanish, German and Vietnamese.

The redesign focuses on improving readability, navigation and user convenience while preserving the district's existing multilingual services.

The website consolidates essential information on administrative services, civil affairs, daily life, tourism and accommodations in one place.

Frequently searched information is displayed on the front page to help users find key services more quickly.

Visitors can also access information on major attractions in Yongsan, including Itaewon, Hannam-dong, the National Museum of Korea and the War Memorial of Korea, along with shopping and lodging options.

For foreign residents, the website provides guidance on administrative procedures, public services and basic information needed to use district offices.

It also links to foreign resident support services covering health care, transportation, education and other practical resources intended to make everyday life in the district easier.

Yongsan District said it will continue updating the website and expanding user-focused content to improve the quality of public services as the international community in the district continues to grow.

"Yongsan is a melting pot of global residents and visitors, making barrier-free access to information an absolute necessity," said Kim Kyung-dae, mayor of Yongsan District. "By continuously expanding content tailored specifically to our international community, we will ensure our administrative services truly reflect Yongsan’s identity as an international district."

Separately, the district has been operating a pilot artificial intelligence-powered multilingual interpretation service since March that will continue through mid-August.

The mobile service provides simultaneous interpretation at outdoor events, festivals, educational programs and civil service counters to help officials respond to multilingual requests in real time.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.