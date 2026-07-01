Seoul adds rest stop on Olympic Expressway to prevent drowsy driving

Driving the Olympic Expressway, the concrete artery that hugs the southern bank of the Han River, has long meant enduring some of Korea’s most grueling urban traffic jams.

Unlike the country’s expansive cross-country expressways, which are punctuated by massive, food-court-laden service stations, Seoul’s intracity highways have lacked places for exhausted drivers to pull over.

But municipal authorities are trying to turn a chronic highway hazard into a scenic destination.

The Seoul Metropolitan Government and the Seoul Facilities Corp. unveiled the city’s first observatory-style rest area Wednesday on the Olympic Expressway.

Located near the southern end of Olympic Bridge in eastern Seoul, the facility marks a stark departure from the utilitarian concrete pull-offs that typically characterize highway infrastructure. Instead, the outpost combines mandatory highway safety features with a landscaped viewing platform specifically angled to capture the Han River’s famous sunsets.

The project is part of a broader effort to curb driver fatigue on the city’s 27-mile riverside thoroughfare, a stretch of road that saw a steady succession of major fatigue-related accidents over the last five years, prompting the city's intervention. Municipal planners argue that bumper-to-bumper urban driving creates a distinct, compounding strain on commuters.

"For too long, our urban highways lacked the vital breathing room found on long-distance toll roads," said Han Byeong-yong, head of the city’s Disaster and Safety Management Office. "This rest area is designed to be a 'safety comma' — a place where drivers can protect their lives while stepping out to enjoy the skyline."

Built on a once-vacant strip of public land in the Pungnap-dong area, the newly opened facility features 27 parking slots, a 24-hour climate-controlled lounge and modern restrooms. To accommodate vehicles merging from the high-speed lanes, engineers constructed extended acceleration and deceleration lanes, alongside high-definition surveillance cameras and emergency call boxes.

Yet, the facility's main draw is undeniably aesthetic.

Architects installed curated night-sky lighting and a walking path tailored to give motorists an unobstructed view of the Olympic Bridge’s geometric silhouette against the setting sun.

City officials said that the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport has long seen traffic fatalities drop nationwide following the introduction of highway rest stops. By adapting that logic to an upscale urban landscape, Seoul hopes to build a network of similar scenic rest stops across its major expressways.

For now, the city intends to monitor traffic patterns and user data from the Olympic Bridge site before breaking ground on its next highway retreat.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.