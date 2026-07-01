Multicultural conscripts to receive interpretation services during physical exams

The military manpower agency said Wednesday it will provide interpretation services for conscripts with multicultural backgrounds during their physical examinations in a bid to help ease their difficulty in communication.

The Military Manpower Administration (MMA) said it will offer interpretation services for 10 languages, including Vietnamese, Thai, Chinese and Filipino, through the cooperation of translators from government-run family and multicultural family support centers across the country.

The move is expected to increase the accuracy of the results of the pre-enlistment physical exams for conscripts who face difficulties communicating in Korean, as the number of enlistees with multicultural backgrounds is on the rise, the MMA said.