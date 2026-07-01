Gyeonggi Province expands funding to upgrade migrant worker facilities

Faced with a shrinking domestic workforce and a chronic labor shortage across its industrial heartland, Korea’s most populous province is deploying financial incentives to get small manufacturers to improve conditions for foreign workers.

Gyeonggi Province, the sprawling manufacturing belt that encircles Seoul, said Wednesday that it selected 15 small- and medium-sized enterprises for its "Happy Workplaces" initiative. The designated companies will receive corporate grants of up to 10 million won ($7,200) each. The money is explicitly earmarked to upgrade the basic facilities that affect the daily lives of migrant workers: renovating drafty on-site dormitories, upgrading cafeterias and installing safety equipment on hazardous factory floors.

The incentive program, co-managed with the Gyeonggi Provincial Job Foundation, arrives amid an intensifying national debate over the treatment of migrant laborers. Korea relies heavily on low-skilled foreign workers to sustain its factory lines and agricultural sectors. Yet grassroots labor advocacy groups have long documented substandard housing — ranging from uninsulated vinyl greenhouses to makeshift shipping containers — alongside systemic workplace isolation and high injury rates.

Under the province’s vetting process, which drew applications from 66 manufacturers this year, officials audited factories on structural safety metrics as well as softer criteria, including cultural integration efforts and communication channels between management and migrant staff.

The strategy represents a shift toward institutional incentives rather than just regulatory rules. By offering cash for compliance, provincial officials are attempting to address a persistent economic reality: Small business owners often claim they lack the margins to voluntarily fund infrastructure upgrades for temporary foreign staff. Gyeonggi officials noted that the Ministry of Employment and Labor recently cited the provincial model as a benchmark for national policy.

The 15 selected manufacturers must maintain these labor and welfare standards for two years to retain their certification. For the 51 applicants that failed to meet the criteria, the province plans to provide targeted corporate consulting, effectively offering small business owners a road map to upgrade their facilities and qualify for future funding cycles as the country's demographic crisis deepens.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.











