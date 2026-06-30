Safety warning issued over toxic chemicals in imported kids' footwear

Safety tests on children's products sold through overseas online shopping platforms found dangerously high levels of toxic chemicals in some sandals and other items, prompting Seoul city officials to request the sale of the items be stopped.

The Seoul Metropolitan Government said Tuesday that five of 21 children's products purchased from AliExpress, Temu and Shein failed to meet Korea's safety standards after inspections of summer footwear, toys and hats.

The city said two pairs of children's sandals contained phthalate plasticizers at levels up to 284.6 times above the legal limit of 0.1 percent.

Phthalates are chemicals used to make plastics more flexible and have been linked to endocrine disruption and reproductive health problems.

The city said di(2-ethylhexyl) phthalate, or DEHP, one of the substances detected, is classified by the International Agency for Research on Cancer as a Group 2B possible human carcinogen.

Another pair of children's shoes failed the inspection because it contained eight small detachable parts prohibited in products intended for children younger than 36 months due to the risk of choking.

Among the seven toys tested, one bubble toy failed physical safety requirements after a drop test caused a horn-shaped component to break and create a sharp edge that could cause injuries during use.

One of the three children's hats tested also failed because the outer fabric recorded a pH level of 8.2, exceeding the permitted range of 4.0 to 7.5.

The city said textiles with pH levels outside the safety standard could cause skin irritation or allergic contact dermatitis.

Following the inspection, Seoul requested that the overseas platforms suspend sales of the five noncompliant products.

The city also urged consumers to carefully review product information and safety labels before purchasing products through overseas direct purchases because such items are not certified under Korea's KC safety certification system.

Seoul said it plans to inspect children's swimming gear, swimsuits and goggles sold through overseas platforms in July.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.