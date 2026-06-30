A parliamentary committee on Tuesday adopted a confirmation hearing report for Prime Minister nominee Han Seong-sook, paving the way for a plenary vote.

The confirmation hearing committee adopted the report in a meeting boycotted by members of the main opposition People Power Party.

The ruling Democratic Party of Korea (DPK) was expected to put Han's confirmation motion to a vote at a parliamentary plenary session later in the day.

The DPK can pass the motion on its own as it currently holds a parliamentary majority with 161 out of 300 seats.

Han came under scrutiny over a series of controversies during her confirmation hearing last week, including a personal information leak involving the government's audition-style startup incubation program.