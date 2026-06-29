Korea is expanding its cultural and economic footprint into the Middle East, launching a state-backed initiative to help small and medium-sized cosmetics brands break into Saudi Arabia’s rapidly evolving beauty market.

The Ministry of SMEs and Startups, in partnership with the Korean Embassy in Riyadh, unveiled Monday a comprehensive support program designed to connect domestic independent beauty labels with major Saudi retail networks.

Long considered a market with immense potential but prohibitive regulatory barriers, Saudi Arabia has become a prime target for international cosmetics companies.

Recent social liberalization policies, combined with a rise in women entering the workforce, have fueled unprecedented demand for skin care and cosmetics. Yet, navigating the kingdom’s strict regulatory compliance and establishing distribution lines have remained major hurdles for smaller, independent enterprises.

To bridge this gap, Seoul is partnering with over 20 prominent Saudi distributors, including Whites, the kingdom’s largest beauty and wellness chain. Rather than relying on traditional bureaucratic matching, the ministry is flying Saudi retail executives directly to Seoul to personally screen applicants and interview prospective brands. Selected companies will receive comprehensive institutional backing, including placements in brick-and-mortar and online stores, targeted marketing support and direct assistance with government regulatory bottlenecks.

“To sustain the momentum of K-beauty, which remains our top export sector for small businesses, diversification into new customer bases is critical,” said Shim Jae-yoon, director general for Global Growth Policy at the ministry.

The initiative also carries significant cultural weight.

Kang Shin-chul, Korea's ambassador to Saudi Arabia, noted that the appeal of Korean products aligns with a broader shift in Saudi consumer values.

“K-beauty is resonant in Saudi Arabia because it represents more than just surface appearance. It embodies a holistic, confident approach to healthy living,” Kang said, adding that the program is expected to pave the way for a broader wave of Korean cultural exports to the region.

Applications remain open until July 23, marking a crucial step in Korea’s strategy to pivot away from traditional markets and establish a permanent stronghold in the Middle East.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.