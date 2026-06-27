Public interest is mounting ahead of a government-hosted public forum on July 4 that will examine whether national health insurance should be expanded to cover hair loss treatment. The issue has drawn particular attention from young adults aged 20 to 34, the group being considered for potential coverage, who are seeking answers about how hair loss is diagnosed, what treatments are available and whether it can be cured.

The government's discussion focuses on medications used to treat androgenetic alopecia, commonly known as male or female pattern hair loss.

Hair loss is broadly classified into alopecia areata and androgenetic alopecia, depending on its cause.

Alopecia areata occurs when the immune system mistakenly attacks hair follicles, resulting in one or more round or oval bald patches measuring about 1 to 5 centimeters across.

Androgenetic alopecia develops when testosterone circulating in the bloodstream is converted into a more potent hormone after reaching hair follicles, accelerating hair follicle shrinkage. Hair on the front of the scalp and crown gradually becomes thinner, shorter and lighter in color.

When patients visit a clinic for hair loss, doctors first ask when symptoms began, how quickly they have progressed, whether there is a family history of hair loss, and whether the patient has experienced childbirth, rapid weight loss, severe stress or has been taking medication.

Doctors then examine the scalp using trichoscopy, a magnified scalp imaging technique that evaluates hair thickness and follicle condition. Signs suggesting androgenetic alopecia include an increasing number of hairs with varying thickness and a higher proportion of fine, miniaturized hairs. Physicians also compare hair thickness between the front and back of the scalp and assess how many hairs emerge from each follicle.

Another common diagnostic method is the hair pull test, in which doctors gently pull 40 to 60 hairs from several areas of the scalp. If more than 10 percent of the hairs come out easily, the result is generally considered positive for active hair shedding.

If hair loss is accompanied by fatigue, weight changes or menstrual irregularities, blood tests may be performed to rule out other causes such as anemia, iron deficiency or thyroid disorders.

When the scalp is red, painful or shows scaling, scarring or loss of follicular openings, doctors may perform a scalp biopsy under local anesthesia using a punch tool about 4 millimeters in diameter. The test helps determine whether the patient has scarring alopecia, in which hair follicles are permanently damaged.

For alopecia areata, initial treatment typically involves topical or injectable corticosteroids. If hair loss is extensive or progresses rapidly, doctors may prescribe immunomodulatory drugs or systemic corticosteroids. Another option is contact immunotherapy, which deliberately induces mild inflammation on the scalp to redirect the immune response away from attacking hair follicles.

If these treatments fail, targeted therapies that regulate inflammation and immune activity may be considered.

For androgenetic alopecia, one of the most widely used treatments is topical minoxidil, which is available over the counter. It improves blood flow to the scalp and stimulates hair follicles, helping slow hair loss. Prescription oral medications primarily include finasteride and dutasteride, both of which work by reducing the conversion of testosterone into a hormone that contributes to hair follicle shrinkage.

These medications — finasteride, dutasteride and minoxidil — are the treatments currently under consideration for potential national health insurance coverage. Policymakers must determine which active ingredients and formulations, if any, should qualify based on medical evidence and public consensus.

Other treatments, including hair transplantation, low-level laser therapy and platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injections, are considered unlikely to be included in the insurance program.

Hair loss treatment requires patience

Experts say that hair loss is generally difficult to cure completely. The primary goal of treatment is to slow further hair thinning, preserve existing hair and encourage thicker hair growth.

Treatment also requires patience. In androgenetic alopecia, noticeable improvement usually appears only after two to three months of continuous medication. If treatment is discontinued, hair loss typically resumes within three to six months.

Recovery from alopecia areata, however, varies depending on the extent of hair loss and the treatment used, with recurrence remaining possible.

Specialists emphasize that early treatment offers the best chance of preserving existing hair. Beginning therapy at the first signs of thinning or reduced hair density increases the likelihood of maintaining hair and improving appearance.

Another key issue in the upcoming insurance debate is determining at what stage of hair loss patients should become eligible for national health insurance coverage.

This article from the Hankook Ilbo, the sister publication of The Korea Times, is translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.