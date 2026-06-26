N. Korean defectors revisit heavily-fortified border for fleeting look at home

For the nearly 100 North Korean defectors who boarded a special train heading north from Seoul on Friday, the journey was a painful exercise in geographical proximity. Traveling to the edge of the Demilitarized Zone, the heavily mined buffer strip separating the two Koreas, they reached an elevated vantage point that offered the closest physical view of their native towns since they risked their lives to cross one of the world's most heavily fortified borders.

The daylong pilgrimage, organized by the Ministry of Unification, served as a poignant prelude to the upcoming third annual North Korean Defectors’ Day on July 14. The national holiday was established to recognize the civic integration of the more than 34,000 defectors now living in the South, a community increasingly referred to by officials as "bukhyangmin" — defectors who honor their North Korean heritage while adapting to the complexities of life in the democratic South.

The group — comprising community organizers, vulnerable families and young university students — arrived via the DMZ Peace Connection Train at Dorasan Station, a pristine but ghostly modern railway terminus that sits entirely idle at the final stop before the inter-Korean tracks terminate into razor wire.

At the nearby Dorasan Observatory, participants peered through mounted binoculars, scanning the hazy, mountainous northern horizon for familiar childhood landscape markers. For older defectors, the panoramic view renewed the sharp, unresolved pang of separation from families left behind in the reclusive state. For younger defectors, many born in the South or brought over as infants, the scarred hills across the wire provided a tangible, firsthand context to the traumatic migration stories told by their parents.

The delegation later toured Camp Greaves, a former United States military base turned cultural space, to view historical exhibits documenting the 1950-53 Korean War and the enduring division of the peninsula. Officials said the program was designed to foster a sense of solidarity, allowing defectors to share their individual trials of socioeconomic adaptation in the hypercompetitive South while collectively reflecting on their ancestral heritage.

"Standing here underscores how fragile peace is," one participant noted, looking out toward the silent northern hills. "I only hope the peninsula becomes a place where we can freely walk back to the homes we had to leave."

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.