Lee says 3 more Korean vessels expected to exit Strait of Hormuz over weekend

President Lee Jae Myung said Friday that he expects three more Korean-operated vessels stranded in the Strait of Hormuz to exit the waterway this weekend, leaving only two that are unable to leave the area due to other issues.

Lee made the remark on X, formerly Twitter, while sharing a news article on the recent departure of eight Korean-linked ships from the strait that had effectively been shut since late February following the U.S. and Israeli airstrikes against Iran.

"Now there are five remaining vessels, and three of them, excluding the Namu, which is under repair, and another vessel that has stated its intention to stay due to cargo issues, are expected to pass through before the end of the weekend," he wrote. The Namu, operated by major Korean shipping company HMM, was damaged in early May after being attacked by what the government has said were likely anti-ship missiles developed by Iran.

"The efforts of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the (presidential) National Security Office and the National Intelligence Service were considerable and effective in enabling an escape of vessels and crewmembers held (in the strait) that was swifter and safer than that of any other country," he added.

The vessels' departures came after the United States and Iran signed a preliminary deal last week ahead of a final peace agreement to end their war.