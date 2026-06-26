Korea dispatches envoys to NATO, Europe to secure space, defense ties

In a strategic move bridging commercial space tech with Western defense architecture, Korea is dispatching a joint public-private delegation to the European Union, NATO and key Eastern European allies to secure a foothold in the rapidly integrating global space and defense markets.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Korea AeroSpace Administration (KASA) said Friday that the delegation will tour Belgium, Romania and Poland beginning Monday. The multicity tour will feature a robust contingent of Korean tech and defense giants — including Hanwha Systems, Korea Aerospace Industries and Hyundai Rotem — alongside cutting-edge space startups like Innospace and Nara Space.

The mission underscores Seoul's ambition to transform its domestic space capabilities into an export-driven powerhouse, moving past traditional satellites into space-defense convergence. By targeting Brussels, Bucharest and Warsaw, Seoul is directly positioning its defense-heavy space sector to meet the heightened security anxieties and modernization demands gripping the North Atlantic alliance and Eastern Europe.

The delegation will hold dedicated summits to match Korean technical capabilities with the specific requirements of European defense agencies and local contractors. Rather than focusing solely on high-level diplomacy, the trip is structured around pre-arranged, one-on-one business consultations, allowing Korean companies to secure supply chain access in satellite communications, launch vehicles and space-based surveillance assets.

"This initiative bridges our most promising aerospace innovators with the shifting strategic demands of our European partners," a foreign ministry official said.

The diplomatic push comes as European nations rapidly upgrade their orbital infrastructure amid heightened geopolitical tensions with Russia. By pitching cost-competitive manufacturing that conforms to NATO protocols, Seoul is betting it can duplicate its recent European arms-sales success in the highly sensitive space and satellite sectors.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.