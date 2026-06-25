For families seeking respite from the sweltering summer heat without leaving the capital, a network of free urban splash parks is opening across the historic heart of the city.

Jongno District announced plans Thursday to operate four park-based water play areas throughout the summer season, pairing the refreshing splash zones with specialized educational programs for children.

The district's flagship facility, the Yeonji Water Playground, opened its gates earlier this month and will operate through Aug. 30. It features an array of interactive installations, including two water slides, giant and miniature tipping buckets, a water tunnel and ground-level fountains. Three additional temporary splash pads — located at Sungin Park, Sanmaru Playground and Sangsang Guldduk Playground — will welcome visitors from July 11 through Aug. 16.

The facilities are specifically tailored for elementary school students and younger children, with adult supervision strictly mandated for toddlers aged 7 and under. To ensure maximum accessibility, the parks will transition from weekend-only operations in early summer to daily openings by mid-July.

Beyond simple recreation, Jongno is introducing an eco-conscious curriculum titled "Challenge! The Great Adventure of a Water Drop" at the Yeonji site. Running daily from July 1 to Aug. 28 — excluding Mondays and public holidays — the free program uses certified forest interpreters and early-childhood nature guides to teach the water cycle and conservation through interactive water games and fan-making crafts.

Safety remains a central focus of the initiative. District officials said that certified lifeguards and safety personnel will be stationed at all locations, and each organized session will begin with safety briefings and mandatory warm-up exercises. Furthermore, to ease transit logistics for local families, the district will deploy two 45-seat shuttle buses to transport children directly from area daycare centers to the Yeonji Water Playground.

"We have launched these water parks and customized programs so that children can cool off and play together right in the heart of the city, without the need to travel far," Jongno District Mayor Jung Moon-heon said.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.