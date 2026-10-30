Shubao, the youngest member of Everland's giant panda family, was introduced to the public at Panda World in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province, Friday. Korea Times photo by Shim Hyun-chul Baby panda Shubao, born June 3, leaves her indoor habitat at Everland's Panda World in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province, Friday. Korea Times photo by Shim Hyun-chul Baby panda Shubao climbs a tree at Everland's Panda World in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province, Friday. Korea Times photo by Shim Hyun-chul Baby panda Shubao, right, is seen with her mother Ai Bao at Everland's Panda World in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province, Friday. Korea Times photo by Shim Hyun-chul Visitors line up to see baby panda Shubao at Everland's Panda World in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province, Friday. Korea Times photo by Shim Hyun-chul Baby panda Shubao, bottom, is seen with her mother Aibao at Everland's Panda World in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province, Friday. Korea Times photo by Shim Hyun-chul Baby panda Shubao, bottom, is seen at Everland's Panda World in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province, Friday. Korea Times photo by Shim Hyun-chul Baby panda Shubao, back, is seen with her mother Aibao at Everland's Panda World in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province, Friday. Korea Times photo by Shim Hyun-chul Baby panda Shubao chews tree branch at Everland's Panda World in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province, Friday. Korea Times photo by Shim Hyun-chul Visitors film baby panda Shubao and her mother Aibao at Everland's Panda World in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province, Friday. Korea Times photo by Shim Hyun-chul