PHOTOS 4 years on: Enduring grief of Itaewon's bereaved families

A bereaved woman who lost a loved one in a deadly crowd disaster wipes away tears during a memorial ceremony at Gwanghwamun Plaza, Seoul, Thursday, marking the fourth anniversary of the Itaewon tragedy. Yonhap A bereaved woman who lost a loved one in a deadly crowd disaster sheds tears during a commemorative event at Gwanghwamun Plaza, Seoul, Thursday, observing the fourth anniversary of the Itaewon disaster. Yonhap Pascal Genego, a French national who lost his son in a deadly crowd disaster, speaks during a memorial ceremony at Gwanghwamun Plaza, Seoul, Thursday, marking the fourth anniversary of the disaster. Yonhap First lady Kim Hea Kyung, accompanied by President Lee Jae Myung, wipes away tears while watching a memorial video during a ceremony marking the fourth anniversary of the Itaewon tragedy at Gwanghwamun Plaza in central Seoul, Thursday. Yonhap A Yongsan District office employee sweeps up the October 29 Memorial Alley in Seoul's Itaewon neighborhood, Thursday, four years after a deadly crowd disaster there took over 150 lives. Yonhap A mourner writes a message at the Itaewon disaster site in central Seoul, Thursday, four years after a deadly crowd disaster there took over 150 lives. Yonhap A passerby pauses to remember the victims at the Itaewon disaster site in central Seoul, Thursday, four years after a deadly crowd disaster there took over 150 lives. Yonhap