PHOTOS Liftoff: Nuri's 5th launch succeeds, deploying 14 satellites

Korea's homegrown Nuri rocket successfully completed its mission for its fifth launch. Korea's homegrown Nuri rocket lifts off from the Naro Space Center in Goheung, Jeonnam-Gwangju Special Metropolitan City, Wednesday. Marking its fifth flight, Nuri carried a total of 15 satellites, including five units from the Small Satellite Cluster 2-6 and 10 CubeSats developed by domestic companies, universities and research institutions. Korea Times photo by Shim Hyun-chul Korea's Nuri rocket soars from the Naro Space Center in Goheung, Jeonnam-Gwangju Special Metropolitan City, Wednesday, carrying 15 satellites for its fifth mission, including five cluster microsatellites and 10 domestic CubeSats. Korea Times photo by Shim Hyun-chul Korea's Nuri rocket blasts off from the Naro Space Center in Goheung, Jeonnam-Gwangju Special Metropolitan City, Wednesday. Korea Times photo by Shim Hyun-chul The homegrown Nuri rocket streaks into the sky from the Naro Space Center in Goheung, Jeonnam-Gwangju Special Metropolitan City, Wednesday. Korea Times photo by Shim Hyun-chul Korea's Nuri rocket lifts off, leaving a trail in the sky from the Naro Space Center in Goheung, Jeonnam-Gwangju Special Metropolitan City, Wednesday. Korea Times photo by Shim Hyun-chul People at Namyeol Beach watch Korea's Nuri rocket soar into space after lifting off from the Naro Space Center, Goheung, Jeonnam-Gwangju Special Metropolitan City, Wednesday. Yonhap Citizens watch the Nuri rocket's liftoff from the Naro Space Center, Goheung, Jeonnam-Gwangju Special Metropolitan City, Wednesday. Yonhap Visitors watch the launch of orea's Nuri space launch vehicle from the Goheung Space Launch Observatory, Jeonnam-Gwangju Special Metropolitan City, Wednesday. Yonhap