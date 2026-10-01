South Korea's Huh Mimi (in blue) competes against Mongolia's Terbish Ariunzaya during the women's -57-kilogram judo final for the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games at Aichi International Arena in Nagoya, Japan, Oct. 1. Huh won the gold medal. Korea Times photo by Choi Won-suk South Korea's Huh Mimi (in blue) competes against Mongolia's Terbish Ariunzaya during the women's -57-kilogram judo final for the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games at Aichi International Arena in Nagoya, Japan, Oct. 1. Huh won the gold medal. Korea Times photo by Choi Won-suk South Korea's Huh Mimi (in blue) competes against Mongolia's Terbish Ariunzaya during the women's -57-kilogram judo final for the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games at Aichi International Arena in Nagoya, Japan, Oct. 1. Huh won the gold medal. Korea Times photo by Choi Won-suk South Korea's Huh Mimi (in blue) competes against Mongolia's Terbish Ariunzaya during the women's -57-kilogram judo final for the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games at Aichi International Arena in Nagoya, Japan, Oct. 1. Huh won the gold medal. Korea Times photo by Choi Won-suk South Korea's Huh Mimi poses with other medalists during a medal ceremony after winning the gold medal in the women's -57-kilogram judo event for the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games at Aichi International Arena in Nagoya, Japan, Oct. 1. Korea Times photo by Choi Won-suk South Korea's Lee Joon-hwan (in blue) competes against Iran’s Parhizgar Elyas during the bronze medal match for the men's 81-kilogram judo event of the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games at Aichi International Arena in Nagoya, Japan, Thursday, Oct. 1. Lee won the bronze medal. Korea Times photo by Choi Won-suk South Korea's Lee Joon-hwan (in blue) competes against Iran’s Parhizgar Elyas during the bronze medal match for the men's 81-kilogram judo event of the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games at Aichi International Arena in Nagoya, Japan, Thursday, Oct. 1. Lee won the bronze medal. Korea Times photo by Choi Won-suk South Korea's Lee Joon-hwan (in blue) competes against Iran’s Parhizgar Elyas during the bronze medal match for the men's 81-kilogram judo event of the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games at Aichi International Arena in Nagoya, Japan, Thursday, Oct. 1. Lee won the bronze medal. Korea Times photo by Choi Won-suk South Korea's Lee Joon-hwan (in blue) competes against Iran’s Parhizgar Elyas during the bronze medal match for the men's 81-kilogram judo event of the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games at Aichi International Arena in Nagoya, Japan, Thursday, Oct. 1. Lee won the bronze medal. Korea Times photo by Choi Won-suk South Korea's Lee Joon-hwan, right, attends a medal ceremony after winning bronze in the men's 81-kilogram judo event for the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games at the Aichi International Arena in Nagoya, Japan, Oct. 1. Korea Times photo by Choi Won-suk