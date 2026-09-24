PHOTOS S. Korean sprinters advance to semifinals

South Korea’s Daniel Biwesa, left, competes in the men’s 100m Round 1 on Day 5 of the 20th Asian Games at Nagoya City Mizuho Park Athletic Stadium in Nagoya, Japan, Sept. 25. Biwesa advanced to the semifinal. Korea Times photo by Choi Won-suk South Korea’s Daniel Biwesa competes in the men’s 100m Round 1 on Day 5 of the 20th Asian Games at Nagoya City Mizuho Park Athletic Stadium in Nagoya, Japan, Sept. 25. Biwesa advanced to the semifinal. Korea Times photo by Choi Won-suk South Korea’s Joeljin Nwamadi competes in the men’s 100m Round 1 on Day 5 of the 20th Asian Games at Nagoya City Mizuho Park Athletic Stadium in Nagoya, Japan, Sept. 25. Nwamadi advanced to the semifinal. Korea Times photo by Choi Won-suk South Korea’s Joeljin Nwamadi competes in the men’s 100m Round 1 on Day 5 of the 20th Asian Games at Nagoya City Mizuho Park Athletic Stadium in Nagoya, Japan, Sept. 25. Nwamadi advanced to the semifinal. Korea Times photo by Choi Won-suk South Korea’s Seo Ji-hyun competes in the women’s 100m Round 1 on Day 5 of the 20th Asian Games at Nagoya City Mizuho Park Athletic Stadium in Nagoya, Japan, Sept. 25. Seo advanced to the semifinal. Korea Times photo by Choi Won-suk South Korea’s Seo Ji-hyun competes in the women’s 100m Round 1 on Day 5 of the 20th Asian Games at Nagoya City Mizuho Park Athletic Stadium in Nagoya, Japan, Sept. 25. Seo advanced to the semifinal. Korea Times photo by Choi Won-suk South Korea’s Kim Ju-ha competes in the women’s 100m Round 1 on Day 5 of the 20th Asian Games at Nagoya City Mizuho Park Athletic Stadium in Nagoya, Japan, Sept. 25. Kim advanced to the semifinal. Korea Times photo by Choi Won-suk South Korea’s Kim Ju-ha competes in the women’s 100m Round 1 on Day 5 of the 20th Asian Games at Nagoya City Mizuho Park Athletic Stadium in Nagoya, Japan, Sept. 25. Kim advanced to the semifinal. Korea Times photo by Choi Won-suk North Korea’s Jo Kum-ryong competes in the Men’s 100m Round 1 on Day 5 of the 20th Asian Games at Nagoya City Mizuho Park Athletic Stadium in Nagoya, Japan, Sept. 25. Korea Times photo by Choi Won-suk