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PHOTOS Skaters compete in women's park preliminaries

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By Choi Won-suk
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South Korea's Gwak Min-ji competes in the Women's Park preliminary on Day 5 of the 20th Asian Games at Aichi Sky Expo in Tokoname, Aichi, Japan, Sept. 24. Korea Times photo by Choi Won-suk

South Korea's Gwak Min-ji competes in the Women's Park preliminary on Day 5 of the 20th Asian Games at Aichi Sky Expo in Tokoname, Aichi, Japan, Sept. 24. Korea Times photo by Choi Won-suk

South Korea's Gwak Min-ji competes in the Women's Park preliminary on Day 5 of the 20th Asian Games at Aichi Sky Expo in Tokoname, Aichi, Japan, Sept. 24. Korea Times photo by Choi Won-suk

South Korea's Gwak Min-ji competes in the Women's Park preliminary on Day 5 of the 20th Asian Games at Aichi Sky Expo in Tokoname, Aichi, Japan, Sept. 24. Korea Times photo by Choi Won-suk

Chinese Taipei's Lin Yi-fan competes in the Women's Park preliminary on Day 5 of the 20th Asian Games at Aichi Sky Expo in Tokoname, Aichi, Japan, Sept. 24. Korea Times photo by Choi Won-suk

Chinese Taipei's Lin Yi-fan competes in the Women's Park preliminary on Day 5 of the 20th Asian Games at Aichi Sky Expo in Tokoname, Aichi, Japan, Sept. 24. Korea Times photo by Choi Won-suk

Chinese Taipei's Lin Yi-fan competes in the Women's Park preliminary on Day 5 of the 20th Asian Games at Aichi Sky Expo in Tokoname, Aichi, Japan, Sept. 24. Korea Times photo by Choi Won-suk

Chinese Taipei's Lin Yi-fan competes in the Women's Park preliminary on Day 5 of the 20th Asian Games at Aichi Sky Expo in Tokoname, Aichi, Japan, Sept. 24. Korea Times photo by Choi Won-suk

Misugu Okamoto of Japan competes in the Women's Park preliminary on Day 5 of the 20th Asian Games at Aichi Sky Expo in Tokoname, Aichi, Japan, Sept. 24. Korea Times photo by Choi Won-suk

Misugu Okamoto of Japan competes in the Women's Park preliminary on Day 5 of the 20th Asian Games at Aichi Sky Expo in Tokoname, Aichi, Japan, Sept. 24. Korea Times photo by Choi Won-suk

Misugu Okamoto of Japan competes in the Women's Park preliminary on Day 5 of the 20th Asian Games at Aichi Sky Expo in Tokoname, Aichi, Japan, Sept. 24. Korea Times photo by Choi Won-suk

Misugu Okamoto of Japan competes in the Women's Park preliminary on Day 5 of the 20th Asian Games at Aichi Sky Expo in Tokoname, Aichi, Japan, Sept. 24. Korea Times photo by Choi Won-suk

China's Shiqi Cao competes in the Women's Park preliminary on Day 5 of the 20th Asian Games at Aichi Sky Expo in Tokoname, Aichi, Japan, Sept. 24. Korea Times photo by Choi Won-suk

China's Shiqi Cao competes in the Women's Park preliminary on Day 5 of the 20th Asian Games at Aichi Sky Expo in Tokoname, Aichi, Japan, Sept. 24. Korea Times photo by Choi Won-suk

China's Shiqi Cao competes in the Women's Park preliminary on Day 5 of the 20th Asian Games at Aichi Sky Expo in Tokoname, Aichi, Japan, Sept. 24. Korea Times photo by Choi Won-suk

China's Shiqi Cao competes in the Women's Park preliminary on Day 5 of the 20th Asian Games at Aichi Sky Expo in Tokoname, Aichi, Japan, Sept. 24. Korea Times photo by Choi Won-suk

China's Shiqi Cao competes in the Women's Park preliminary on Day 5 of the 20th Asian Games at Aichi Sky Expo in Tokoname, Aichi, Japan, Sept. 24. Korea Times photo by Choi Won-suk

China's Shiqi Cao competes in the Women's Park preliminary on Day 5 of the 20th Asian Games at Aichi Sky Expo in Tokoname, Aichi, Japan, Sept. 24. Korea Times photo by Choi Won-suk

South Korea's Cho Hyun-ju competes in the Women's Park preliminary on Day 5 of the 20th Asian Games at Aichi Sky Expo in Tokoname, Aichi, Japan, Sept. 24. Korea Times photo by Choi Won-suk

South Korea's Cho Hyun-ju competes in the Women's Park preliminary on Day 5 of the 20th Asian Games at Aichi Sky Expo in Tokoname, Aichi, Japan, Sept. 24. Korea Times photo by Choi Won-suk

South Korea's Cho Hyun-ju competes in the Women's Park preliminary on Day 5 of the 20th Asian Games at Aichi Sky Expo in Tokoname, Aichi, Japan, Sept. 24. Korea Times photo by Choi Won-suk

South Korea's Cho Hyun-ju competes in the Women's Park preliminary on Day 5 of the 20th Asian Games at Aichi Sky Expo in Tokoname, Aichi, Japan, Sept. 24. Korea Times photo by Choi Won-suk

South Korea's Cho Hyun-ju competes in the Women's Park preliminary on Day 5 of the 20th Asian Games at Aichi Sky Expo in Tokoname, Aichi, Japan, Sept. 24. Korea Times photo by Choi Won-suk

South Korea's Cho Hyun-ju competes in the Women's Park preliminary on Day 5 of the 20th Asian Games at Aichi Sky Expo in Tokoname, Aichi, Japan, Sept. 24. Korea Times photo by Choi Won-suk