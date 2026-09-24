PHOTOS Skaters compete in women's park preliminaries

South Korea's Gwak Min-ji competes in the Women's Park preliminary on Day 5 of the 20th Asian Games at Aichi Sky Expo in Tokoname, Aichi, Japan, Sept. 24. Korea Times photo by Choi Won-suk South Korea's Gwak Min-ji competes in the Women's Park preliminary on Day 5 of the 20th Asian Games at Aichi Sky Expo in Tokoname, Aichi, Japan, Sept. 24. Korea Times photo by Choi Won-suk Chinese Taipei's Lin Yi-fan competes in the Women's Park preliminary on Day 5 of the 20th Asian Games at Aichi Sky Expo in Tokoname, Aichi, Japan, Sept. 24. Korea Times photo by Choi Won-suk Chinese Taipei's Lin Yi-fan competes in the Women's Park preliminary on Day 5 of the 20th Asian Games at Aichi Sky Expo in Tokoname, Aichi, Japan, Sept. 24. Korea Times photo by Choi Won-suk Misugu Okamoto of Japan competes in the Women's Park preliminary on Day 5 of the 20th Asian Games at Aichi Sky Expo in Tokoname, Aichi, Japan, Sept. 24. Korea Times photo by Choi Won-suk Misugu Okamoto of Japan competes in the Women's Park preliminary on Day 5 of the 20th Asian Games at Aichi Sky Expo in Tokoname, Aichi, Japan, Sept. 24. Korea Times photo by Choi Won-suk China's Shiqi Cao competes in the Women's Park preliminary on Day 5 of the 20th Asian Games at Aichi Sky Expo in Tokoname, Aichi, Japan, Sept. 24. Korea Times photo by Choi Won-suk China's Shiqi Cao competes in the Women's Park preliminary on Day 5 of the 20th Asian Games at Aichi Sky Expo in Tokoname, Aichi, Japan, Sept. 24. Korea Times photo by Choi Won-suk China's Shiqi Cao competes in the Women's Park preliminary on Day 5 of the 20th Asian Games at Aichi Sky Expo in Tokoname, Aichi, Japan, Sept. 24. Korea Times photo by Choi Won-suk South Korea's Cho Hyun-ju competes in the Women's Park preliminary on Day 5 of the 20th Asian Games at Aichi Sky Expo in Tokoname, Aichi, Japan, Sept. 24. Korea Times photo by Choi Won-suk South Korea's Cho Hyun-ju competes in the Women's Park preliminary on Day 5 of the 20th Asian Games at Aichi Sky Expo in Tokoname, Aichi, Japan, Sept. 24. Korea Times photo by Choi Won-suk South Korea's Cho Hyun-ju competes in the Women's Park preliminary on Day 5 of the 20th Asian Games at Aichi Sky Expo in Tokoname, Aichi, Japan, Sept. 24. Korea Times photo by Choi Won-suk