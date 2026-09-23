PHOTOS N. Korea's Ri Song-gum sets world record in weightlifting

India's Mirabai Chanu Saikhom competes in the women's 49kg weightlifting during the 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games at Nagoya City Trade and Industry Center in Nagoya, Japan, Sept. 23. Korea Times photo by Choi Won-suk India's Mirabai Chanu Saikhom competes in the women's 49kg weightlifting during the 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games at Nagoya City Trade and Industry Center in Nagoya, Japan, Sept. 23. Korea Times photo by Choi Won-suk South Korea's Shin Jae-young competes in the women's 49kg weightlifting during the 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games at Nagoya City Trade and Industry Center in Nagoya, Japan, Sept. 23. Korea Times photo by Choi Won-suk South Korea's Shin Jae-young competes in the women's 49kg weightlifting during the 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games at Nagoya City Trade and Industry Center in Nagoya, Japan, Sept. 23. Korea Times photo by Choi Won-suk Sri Lanka's Jambuliye Gamladdalge competes in the women's 49kg weightlifting during the 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games at Nagoya City Trade and Industry Center in Nagoya, Japan, Sept. 23. Korea Times photo by Choi Won-suk Thailand's Kaeosingkhon Suthasini competes in the women's 49kg weightlifting during the 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games at Nagoya City Trade and Industry Center in Nagoya, Japan, Sept. 23. Korea Times photo by Choi Won-suk Chinese Taipei's Fang Wan-ling competes in the women's 49kg weightlifting during the 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games at Nagoya City Trade and Industry Center in Nagoya, Japan, Sept. 23. Korea Times photo by Choi Won-suk North Korea's Ri Song-gum competes in the women's 49kg weightlifting during the 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games at Nagoya City Trade and Industry Center in Nagoya, Japan, Sept. 23. Korea Times photo by Choi Won-suk North Korea's Ri Song-gum competes in the women's 49kg weightlifting during the 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games at Nagoya City Trade and Industry Center in Nagoya, Japan, Sept. 23. Korea Times photo by Choi Won-suk North Korea's Ri Song-gum competes in the women's 49kg weightlifting during the 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games at Nagoya City Trade and Industry Center in Nagoya, Japan, Sept. 23. Korea Times photo by Choi Won-suk