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PHOTOS N. Korea's Ri Song-gum sets world record in weightlifting

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By Choi Won-suk
  • Published KST
India's Mirabai Chanu Saikhom competes in the women's 49kg weightlifting during the 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games at Nagoya City Trade and Industry Center in Nagoya, Japan, Sept. 23. Korea Times photo by Choi Won-suk

India's Mirabai Chanu Saikhom competes in the women's 49kg weightlifting during the 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games at Nagoya City Trade and Industry Center in Nagoya, Japan, Sept. 23. Korea Times photo by Choi Won-suk

India's Mirabai Chanu Saikhom competes in the women's 49kg weightlifting during the 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games at Nagoya City Trade and Industry Center in Nagoya, Japan, Sept. 23. Korea Times photo by Choi Won-suk

India's Mirabai Chanu Saikhom competes in the women's 49kg weightlifting during the 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games at Nagoya City Trade and Industry Center in Nagoya, Japan, Sept. 23. Korea Times photo by Choi Won-suk

South Korea's Shin Jae-young competes in the women's 49kg weightlifting during the 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games at Nagoya City Trade and Industry Center in Nagoya, Japan, Sept. 23. Korea Times photo by Choi Won-suk

South Korea's Shin Jae-young competes in the women's 49kg weightlifting during the 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games at Nagoya City Trade and Industry Center in Nagoya, Japan, Sept. 23. Korea Times photo by Choi Won-suk

South Korea's Shin Jae-young competes in the women's 49kg weightlifting during the 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games at Nagoya City Trade and Industry Center in Nagoya, Japan, Sept. 23. Korea Times photo by Choi Won-suk

South Korea's Shin Jae-young competes in the women's 49kg weightlifting during the 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games at Nagoya City Trade and Industry Center in Nagoya, Japan, Sept. 23. Korea Times photo by Choi Won-suk

Sri Lanka's Jambuliye Gamladdalge competes in the women's 49kg weightlifting during the 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games at Nagoya City Trade and Industry Center in Nagoya, Japan, Sept. 23. Korea Times photo by Choi Won-suk

Sri Lanka's Jambuliye Gamladdalge competes in the women's 49kg weightlifting during the 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games at Nagoya City Trade and Industry Center in Nagoya, Japan, Sept. 23. Korea Times photo by Choi Won-suk

Thailand's Kaeosingkhon Suthasini competes in the women's 49kg weightlifting during the 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games at Nagoya City Trade and Industry Center in Nagoya, Japan, Sept. 23. Korea Times photo by Choi Won-suk

Thailand's Kaeosingkhon Suthasini competes in the women's 49kg weightlifting during the 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games at Nagoya City Trade and Industry Center in Nagoya, Japan, Sept. 23. Korea Times photo by Choi Won-suk

Chinese Taipei's Fang Wan-ling competes in the women's 49kg weightlifting during the 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games at Nagoya City Trade and Industry Center in Nagoya, Japan, Sept. 23. Korea Times photo by Choi Won-suk

Chinese Taipei's Fang Wan-ling competes in the women's 49kg weightlifting during the 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games at Nagoya City Trade and Industry Center in Nagoya, Japan, Sept. 23. Korea Times photo by Choi Won-suk

North Korea's Ri Song-gum competes in the women's 49kg weightlifting during the 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games at Nagoya City Trade and Industry Center in Nagoya, Japan, Sept. 23. Korea Times photo by Choi Won-suk

North Korea's Ri Song-gum competes in the women's 49kg weightlifting during the 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games at Nagoya City Trade and Industry Center in Nagoya, Japan, Sept. 23. Korea Times photo by Choi Won-suk

North Korea's Ri Song-gum competes in the women's 49kg weightlifting during the 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games at Nagoya City Trade and Industry Center in Nagoya, Japan, Sept. 23. Korea Times photo by Choi Won-suk

North Korea's Ri Song-gum competes in the women's 49kg weightlifting during the 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games at Nagoya City Trade and Industry Center in Nagoya, Japan, Sept. 23. Korea Times photo by Choi Won-suk

North Korea's Ri Song-gum competes in the women's 49kg weightlifting during the 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games at Nagoya City Trade and Industry Center in Nagoya, Japan, Sept. 23. Korea Times photo by Choi Won-suk

North Korea's Ri Song-gum competes in the women's 49kg weightlifting during the 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games at Nagoya City Trade and Industry Center in Nagoya, Japan, Sept. 23. Korea Times photo by Choi Won-suk