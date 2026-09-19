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PHOTOS Asian Games officially kick off in Nagoya

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By Choi Won-suk
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The 20th Asian Games officially kick off with an opening ceremony at Nagoya City Mizuho Park Athletic Stadium in Nagoya, Japan, Saturday, Sept. 19. Korea Times photo by Choi Won-suk

The 20th Asian Games officially kick off with an opening ceremony at Nagoya City Mizuho Park Athletic Stadium in Nagoya, Japan, Saturday, Sept. 19. Korea Times photo by Choi Won-suk

Spectators wave the South Korean national flag as they watch the 20th Asian Games opening ceremony at Nagoya City Mizuho Park Athletic Stadium in Nagoya, Japan, Saturday, Sept. 19. Korea Times photo by Choi Won-suk

Spectators wave the South Korean national flag as they watch the 20th Asian Games opening ceremony at Nagoya City Mizuho Park Athletic Stadium in Nagoya, Japan, Saturday, Sept. 19. Korea Times photo by Choi Won-suk

Japan's Emperor Naruhito, Empress Masako, Crown Prince Akishino, Crown Princess Kiko attend the 20th Asian Games opening ceremony at Nagoya City Mizuho Park Athletic Stadium in Nagoya, Japan, Saturday, Sept. 19. Korea Times photo by Choi Won-suk

Japan's Emperor Naruhito, Empress Masako, Crown Prince Akishino, Crown Princess Kiko attend the 20th Asian Games opening ceremony at Nagoya City Mizuho Park Athletic Stadium in Nagoya, Japan, Saturday, Sept. 19. Korea Times photo by Choi Won-suk

Dancers perform during the opening ceremony of the 20th Asian Games at Nagoya City Mizuho Park Athletic Stadium in Nagoya, Japan, Saturday, Sept. 19. Korea Times photo by Choi Won-suk

Dancers perform during the opening ceremony of the 20th Asian Games at Nagoya City Mizuho Park Athletic Stadium in Nagoya, Japan, Saturday, Sept. 19. Korea Times photo by Choi Won-suk

Dancers perform during the opening ceremony of the 20th Asian Games at Nagoya City Mizuho Park Athletic Stadium in Nagoya, Japan, Saturday, Sept. 19. Korea Times photo by Choi Won-suk

Dancers perform during the opening ceremony of the 20th Asian Games at Nagoya City Mizuho Park Athletic Stadium in Nagoya, Japan, Saturday, Sept. 19. Korea Times photo by Choi Won-suk

Dancers perform during the opening ceremony of the 20th Asian Games at Nagoya City Mizuho Park Athletic Stadium in Nagoya, Japan, Saturday, Sept. 19. Korea Times photo by Choi Won-suk

Dancers perform during the opening ceremony of the 20th Asian Games at Nagoya City Mizuho Park Athletic Stadium in Nagoya, Japan, Saturday, Sept. 19. Korea Times photo by Choi Won-suk

South Korean athletes walk into Nagoya City Mizuho Park Athletic Stadium during the opening ceremony of the 20th Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan, Saturday, Sept. 19. Korea Times photo by Choi Won-suk

South Korean athletes walk into Nagoya City Mizuho Park Athletic Stadium during the opening ceremony of the 20th Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan, Saturday, Sept. 19. Korea Times photo by Choi Won-suk

South Korean athletes walk into Nagoya City Mizuho Park Athletic Stadium during the 20th Asian Games opening ceremony in Nagoya, Japan, Saturday, Sept. 19. Korea Times photo by Choi Won-suk

South Korean athletes walk into Nagoya City Mizuho Park Athletic Stadium during the 20th Asian Games opening ceremony in Nagoya, Japan, Saturday, Sept. 19. Korea Times photo by Choi Won-suk

North Korean athletes walk into Nagoya City Mizuho Park Athletic Stadium during the opening ceremony of the 20th Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan, Saturday, Sept. 19. Korea Times photo by Choi Won-suk

North Korean athletes walk into Nagoya City Mizuho Park Athletic Stadium during the opening ceremony of the 20th Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan, Saturday, Sept. 19. Korea Times photo by Choi Won-suk

North Korean athletes take a selfie during the opening ceremony of the 20th Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan, Saturday, Sept. 19. Korea Times photo by Choi Won-suk

North Korean athletes take a selfie during the opening ceremony of the 20th Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan, Saturday, Sept. 19. Korea Times photo by Choi Won-suk

The Olympic Council of Asia flag is carried by flag bearers during the opening ceremony of the 20th Asian Games at Nagoya City Mizuho Park Athletic Stadium in Nagoya, Japan, Saturday, Sept. 19. Korea Times photo by Choi Won-suk

The Olympic Council of Asia flag is carried by flag bearers during the opening ceremony of the 20th Asian Games at Nagoya City Mizuho Park Athletic Stadium in Nagoya, Japan, Saturday, Sept. 19. Korea Times photo by Choi Won-suk

Japan's former athletes Koji Murofushi, right, and Shigenobu Murofushi carry the torch during the opening ceremony of the 20th Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan, Saturday, Sept. 19. Korea Times photo by Choi Won-suk

Japan's former athletes Koji Murofushi, right, and Shigenobu Murofushi carry the torch during the opening ceremony of the 20th Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan, Saturday, Sept. 19. Korea Times photo by Choi Won-suk

Japan's former athletes Koji Murofushi, right, and Shigenobu Murofushi carry the torch during the opening ceremony of the 20th Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan, Saturday, Sept. 19. Korea Times photo by Choi Won-suk

Japan's former athletes Koji Murofushi, right, and Shigenobu Murofushi carry the torch during the opening ceremony of the 20th Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan, Saturday, Sept. 19. Korea Times photo by Choi Won-suk

Dancers perform during the opening ceremony of the 20th Asian Games at Nagoya City Mizuho Park Athletic Stadium in Nagoya, Japan, Saturday, Sept. 19. Korea Times photo by Choi Won-suk

Dancers perform during the opening ceremony of the 20th Asian Games at Nagoya City Mizuho Park Athletic Stadium in Nagoya, Japan, Saturday, Sept. 19. Korea Times photo by Choi Won-suk

Honohon, the official mascot of the 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games, and dancers perform during the opening ceremony at Nagoya City Mizuho Park Athletic Stadium in Nagoya, Japan, Saturday, Sept. 19.

Honohon, the official mascot of the 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games, and dancers perform during the opening ceremony at Nagoya City Mizuho Park Athletic Stadium in Nagoya, Japan, Saturday, Sept. 19.

Dancers perform during the opening ceremony of the 20th Asian Games at Nagoya City Mizuho Park Athletic Stadium in Nagoya, Japan, Saturday, Sept. 19. Korea Times photo by Choi Won-suk

Dancers perform during the opening ceremony of the 20th Asian Games at Nagoya City Mizuho Park Athletic Stadium in Nagoya, Japan, Saturday, Sept. 19. Korea Times photo by Choi Won-suk