PHOTOS Asian Games officially kick off in Nagoya

The 20th Asian Games officially kick off with an opening ceremony at Nagoya City Mizuho Park Athletic Stadium in Nagoya, Japan, Saturday, Sept. 19. Korea Times photo by Choi Won-suk Spectators wave the South Korean national flag as they watch the 20th Asian Games opening ceremony at Nagoya City Mizuho Park Athletic Stadium in Nagoya, Japan, Saturday, Sept. 19. Korea Times photo by Choi Won-suk Japan's Emperor Naruhito, Empress Masako, Crown Prince Akishino, Crown Princess Kiko attend the 20th Asian Games opening ceremony at Nagoya City Mizuho Park Athletic Stadium in Nagoya, Japan, Saturday, Sept. 19. Korea Times photo by Choi Won-suk Dancers perform during the opening ceremony of the 20th Asian Games at Nagoya City Mizuho Park Athletic Stadium in Nagoya, Japan, Saturday, Sept. 19. Korea Times photo by Choi Won-suk Dancers perform during the opening ceremony of the 20th Asian Games at Nagoya City Mizuho Park Athletic Stadium in Nagoya, Japan, Saturday, Sept. 19. Korea Times photo by Choi Won-suk Dancers perform during the opening ceremony of the 20th Asian Games at Nagoya City Mizuho Park Athletic Stadium in Nagoya, Japan, Saturday, Sept. 19. Korea Times photo by Choi Won-suk South Korean athletes walk into Nagoya City Mizuho Park Athletic Stadium during the opening ceremony of the 20th Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan, Saturday, Sept. 19. Korea Times photo by Choi Won-suk South Korean athletes walk into Nagoya City Mizuho Park Athletic Stadium during the 20th Asian Games opening ceremony in Nagoya, Japan, Saturday, Sept. 19. Korea Times photo by Choi Won-suk North Korean athletes walk into Nagoya City Mizuho Park Athletic Stadium during the opening ceremony of the 20th Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan, Saturday, Sept. 19. Korea Times photo by Choi Won-suk North Korean athletes take a selfie during the opening ceremony of the 20th Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan, Saturday, Sept. 19. Korea Times photo by Choi Won-suk The Olympic Council of Asia flag is carried by flag bearers during the opening ceremony of the 20th Asian Games at Nagoya City Mizuho Park Athletic Stadium in Nagoya, Japan, Saturday, Sept. 19. Korea Times photo by Choi Won-suk Japan's former athletes Koji Murofushi, right, and Shigenobu Murofushi carry the torch during the opening ceremony of the 20th Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan, Saturday, Sept. 19. Korea Times photo by Choi Won-suk Japan's former athletes Koji Murofushi, right, and Shigenobu Murofushi carry the torch during the opening ceremony of the 20th Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan, Saturday, Sept. 19. Korea Times photo by Choi Won-suk Dancers perform during the opening ceremony of the 20th Asian Games at Nagoya City Mizuho Park Athletic Stadium in Nagoya, Japan, Saturday, Sept. 19. Korea Times photo by Choi Won-suk Honohon, the official mascot of the 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games, and dancers perform during the opening ceremony at Nagoya City Mizuho Park Athletic Stadium in Nagoya, Japan, Saturday, Sept. 19. Dancers perform during the opening ceremony of the 20th Asian Games at Nagoya City Mizuho Park Athletic Stadium in Nagoya, Japan, Saturday, Sept. 19. Korea Times photo by Choi Won-suk