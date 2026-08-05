PHOTOS Man City takes down Team K League 3-1

Ruben Dias of Manchester City FC enters the field for the 2026 Coupang Play Series match against Team K League at Seoul World Cup Stadium in Seoul, Aug. 5. Manchester City FC won 3-1. Korea Times photo by Choi Won-suk
Manchester City FC players pose for a photo prior to the 2026 Coupang Play Series match against Team K League at Seoul World Cup Stadium in Seoul, Wednesday, Aug. 5. Korea Times photo by Choi Won-suk
Phil Foden of Manchester City FC attempts a shot during the 2026 Coupang Play Series match against Team K League at Seoul World Cup Stadium in Seoul, Aug. 5. Korea Times photo by Choi Won-suk
Manchester City FC players celebrate after scoring the team's first goal during the 2026 Coupang Play Series match against Team K League at Seoul World Cup Stadium in Seoul, Aug. 5. Korea Times Photo by Choi Won-suk
Kim Bong-soo, left, of Team K League competes for the ball with Antoine Semenyo of Manchester City FC during the 2026 Coupang Play Series match at Seoul World Cup Stadium in Seoul, Aug. 5. Korea Times photo by Choi Won-suk
Divin Mubama, left, of Manchester City FC is tackeled by Lee Ki-hyeok of Team K League during the 2026 Coupang Play Series match at Seoul World Cup Stadium in Seoul, Aug. 5. Korea Times photo by Choi Won-suk
Phil Foden of Manchester City FC dribbles the ball during the 2026 Coupang Play Series match against Team K League at Seoul World Cup Stadium in Seoul, Aug. 5. Korea Times photo by Choi Won-suk
Antoine Semenyo of Manchester City FC reacts after missing a shot during the 2026 Coupang Play Series match against Team K League at Seoul World Cup Stadium in Seoul, Aug. 5. Korea Times photo by Choi Won-suk
Team K League players celebrate after scoring the team's first goal during the 2026 Coupang Play Series match against Manchester City FC at Seoul World Cup Stadium in Seoul, Aug. 5. Korea Times Photo by Choi Won-suk
Mateo Kovacic of Manchester City FC, left, competes for the ball with Matheus Oliveira of Team K League during the 2026 Coupang Play Series match at Seoul World Cup Stadium in Seoul, Aug. 5. Korea Times photo by Choi Won-suk