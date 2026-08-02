PHOTOS Global taekwondo community gathers for 2026 Hanmadang Festival

The 2026 World Taekwondo Hanmadang, widely regarded as the premier festival for the global taekwondo community, opened Saturday at Kukkiwon, the World Taekwondo Headquarters.

The five-day event, which runs through Wednesday, brings together 4,261 participants from 61 countries. Athletes will compete in 15 events across 170 categories.

Hosted annually, the festival operates under the theme of a "world united through taekwondo." The competition is open to anyone holding a Kukkiwon "poom" or "dan" certification, cementing its reputation as the largest celebration for taekwondo practitioners worldwide.

Read More Kukkiwon sets stage for 2026 World Taekwondo Hanmadang



