PHOTOS Global taekwondo community gathers for 2026 Hanmadang Festival
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By Choi Won-suk
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Athletes from 61 nations converge for 5 days of competition across 15 taekwondo disciplines
The 2026 World Taekwondo Hanmadang, widely regarded as the premier festival for the global taekwondo community, opened Saturday at Kukkiwon, the World Taekwondo Headquarters.
The five-day event, which runs through Wednesday, brings together 4,261 participants from 61 countries. Athletes will compete in 15 events across 170 categories.
Hosted annually, the festival operates under the theme of a "world united through taekwondo." The competition is open to anyone holding a Kukkiwon "poom" or "dan" certification, cementing its reputation as the largest celebration for taekwondo practitioners worldwide.
The 2026 World Taekwondo Hanmadang opening ceremony takes place at Kukkiwon in Seoul, Saturday. Courtesy of Kukkiwon
Taekwondo athletes perform during the 2026 World Taekwondo Hanmadang opening ceremony at Kukkiwon in Seoul, Saturday. Courtesy of Kukkiwon
Taekwondo athletes from different countries wait to enter the stage during the 2026 World Taekwondo Hanmadang opening ceremony at Kukkiwon in Seoul, Saturday. Courtesy of Kukkiwon
Kukkiwon President Yoon Woong-seok delivers opening remarks during the event's opening ceremony at Kukkiwon in Seoul, Saturday. Courtesy of Kukkiwon
Han Hye-jin, acting chair and secretary-general of the 2026 World Taekwondo Hanmadang organizing committee, delivers opening remarks during the event's opening ceremony at Kukkiwon in Seoul, Saturday. Courtesy of Kukkiwon
Taekwondo athletes perform during the 2026 World Taekwondo Hanmadang opening ceremony at Kukkiwon in Seoul, Saturday. Courtesy of Kukkiwon
Taekwondo athletes perform during the 2026 World Taekwondo Hanmadang opening ceremony at Kukkiwon in Seoul, Saturday. Courtesy of Kukkiwon
Taekwondo athletes perform during the 2026 World Taekwondo Hanmadang opening ceremony at Kukkiwon in Seoul, Saturday. Courtesy of Kukkiwon
Taekwondo athletes perform during the 2026 World Taekwondo Hanmadang opening ceremony at Kukkiwon in Seoul, Saturday. Courtesy of Kukkiwon
Kukkiwon President Yoon Woong-seok, right, greets a participant during a parade for the 2026 World Taekwondo Hanmadang opening ceremony near Kukkiwon in Seoul, Saturday. Courtesy of Kukkiwon
A taekwondo athlete representing Egypt marches in a parade during the 2026 World Taekwondo Hanmadang near Kukkiwon in Seoul, Saturday. Courtesy of Kukkiwon
Taekwondo athletes from Mexico march in a parade during the 2026 World Taekwondo Hanmadang near Kukkiwon in Seoul, Saturday. Courtesy of Kukkiwon
Taekwondo athletes from Malaysia march in a parade during the 2026 World Taekwondo Hanmadang near Kukkiwon in Seoul, Saturday. Courtesy of Kukkiwon
Taekwondo athletes march in a parade during the 2026 World Taekwondo Hanmadang near Kukkiwon in Seoul, Saturday. Courtesy of Kukkiwon
Taekwondo athletes march in a parade during the 2026 World Taekwondo Hanmadang near Kukkiwon in Seoul, Saturday. Courtesy of Kukkiwon